Happy Halloween! Trick or Treat and Other Weekend Festivities on St. John

Halloween weekend is creeping up on us! And, although the adults might miss out on the annual festivities which seem to be curbed in this new normal of ours, the community here has made sure that the kiddos on island have a safe and festive way to enjoy the holiday!

Ah, the good old days of pre-COVID Halloween on St. John. If you have ever lived here or visited during this time of year, you may recall the festive explosions in the Wharfside Village corner of Cruz Bay. Costume contests, live music and DJ’s lit up the night at Drink, Beach Bar and Parrot Club. On the other side of town, STJ Brewers’ Tap Room hosted their annual costume contest and Halloween event which brought out the most unique and hysterical costumes! Skinny Legs would throw an opening party on Halloween night in true Coral Bay “style” as they re-opened their doors after the off season (They are re-opening on November 2 this year).

Like everything else, this year looks a bit different. None of the above annual celebrations will take place for the little kids that resides in the hearts of the grown ups here on St. John. BUT, in true Love City style, the community has rallied to coordinate a fun-filled Friday night for the kids who live on, and are visiting, St. John this Friday night!

There is not one, not two, but THREE stops for the kids to grow their candy stash tomorrow night in Cruz Bay. The first stop you should make is at the entrance to the Battery in Cruz Bay. The St. John Administrator’s Office will host a drive by Trick or Treat and give the kiddos (maybe the grown ups too!) some treats as your slowly cruise past in your vehicle with your masks on.

The Battery is located in Cruz Bay, just to the North of the ferry dock. Take the one way street that winds past the Post Office, the customs office and then the people ferry dock. The Battery gate is just past the public bathrooms on the right hand side. Whether you are seeking sweets or not, take it slow as you drive past on Friday between 3-5PM. There will likely be a lot of slow moving vehicles and pedestrian traffic in the area!

On the other side of town, Mongoose Junction will be hosting their annual Trick or Treat once again. It was cancelled last year, but this Friday, its back! And volunteers from the shopping plaza will be ready and waiting, with treats in hand, to see the kids (and adults!) decked out in their costumes from 3:30-6PM tomorrow night. The two candy stations will be located in front of Made on St. John and St. John Scoops. And they ask that everyone mask up at Mongoose Junction!

Oh, and speaking of Scoops, stop by while you’re in the neighborhood and grab a taste of the season with a scoop of their black sesame, pumpkin pecan or spicy pumpkin ice cream.

Additionally, at Mongoose, North Shore Deli is hosting a pumpkin carving contest. You can enter from anywhere in the world virtually or, stop by the Deli and grab a signature sandwich in exchange for a free pumpkin. To enter the contest, text a photo with your name and a picture of your pumpkin to Ron at 340-642-4571 by October 31. The contest will be held online via North Shore Deli’s Facebook page and prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place selections. First place will receive a $100 gift certificate, second place a $50 GC and third a $25 GC. Call 340-777-3061 with any questions in regards to the contest.

Oh, and getting back to the Trick-or Treating….There’s one more stop along the way to check out and this one is going to be so much fun!

St. John resident and mother, Dana Neil, coordinated a Trunk or Treat event to ensure the kids would have a safe and festive Halloween activity! Trunk or Treat will be held in the gravel lot near the barge exit from 4PM-6PM tomorrow night. Free parking will be available during the two hour event.

So, it is looking like the St. John community has once again stepped up with flexibility and resiliency in order to show the kids a proper holiday weekend! If you are lucky enough to be on island this weekend, I hope that you make it out for some trick or treating, some pumpkin carving or some delicious and festive ice cream. But, wherever you are, I wish you a safe and scary Hallo-Weekend!