Happy Cinco de Mayo!

It’s a tequila drinking, taco eating, salsa dunking, mariachi dancing kinda Wednesday and the weather on St. John today is looking beautifully cooperative for a mid-day Margarita in the sun and sand.

If you’re on vacation on St. John right now, you might be thinking about where the best spot is for a little afternoon or happy hour fiesta. Well, there are quite a few options for those of your feeling festive on island for a tasty tequila libation, south of the border snack or simply a good time in the sunshine!

First, the obvious— Greengos Caribbean Cantina at Mongoose Junction boasts a WALL of tequila, a half dozen margarita options, a festive atmosphere and a GREAT Tex-Mex menu. They are celebrating today with $5 shots of Casa Noble Reposado tequila shots all day (open from 11-8:30).

You are bound to find some drinking buddies at this favorite watering hole for locals and tourists alike.

Try: The Barrel Aged Tequila Shots, The Bandito Margarita, The Cantina Bowl, Greengos Nachos

If you are looking for a take away margarita for the beach OR more “authentic” Mexican cuisine (I say that lightly because I have yet to find AUTHENTIC Mexican food in the Virgin Islands), try Margarita Phils!

Home of the 32 ounce margarita…Yes, I said 32 ounces….Margarita Phil’s is a great stop for a tequila treat for the beach. Pick from their MANY tequila offerings blended with fresh citrus to start your drink, add a flavor if you like (lemon-lime, mango passionfruit, strawberry, jalapeno or pineapple), pick frozen or on the rocks and hit the beach! Margarita Phil’s is located across from the National Park Dock, giving you easy access to nearby parking and North Shore Road.

Try: The Emanadas, Fajitas and Chalupas

For a slightly less traditional Cinco de Mayo celebration, head out to Maho Crossroads this afternoon for live music from St. Thomas based super star, Jon Gazi! You won’t find tacos here, but you will find great people, an amazing space (and location!) and plenty of tequila!

Gazi returns to Maho Crossroads this afternoon from 2-4pm with a “Cinco de Maho” celebration.

Try: The Pink Taco (margarita cocktail with a cranberry twist!), The Lobster Roll.

If you’re looking for a cultivated dinner experience, try The Longboard! Inspiration comes from south of the border for their menu which you will find riddled with a selection of tacos and bowls, ceviches, street corn, quesadilla and tostones…to name a few.

Their tequila selection is top notch and you’ll find about a half dozen hand crafted tequila cocktials on their menu. The Longboard is ALWAYS full. If you plan to pop in, do so in person at about 4:30 and put your name on the wait list to ensure a table.

Try: Heart & Sol Cocktail, Ceviche Trio, Poke Bowls

For a little after dinner action, head over to Drifter’s Tiki Bar, just in front of the Lumber Yard parking lot. The “new this year” hot spot will be featuring margarita and tequila shot specials tonight, a special Chipotle bowl on their rotating menu and Wenesday night Jazz- A Cinco de Mayo Edition with “From Broheem with Love.” The music starts at 6pm and admission is free!

For another non-traditional Cinco de Celebration, hop on a boat and head to Lime Out for some tacos! The bright green boat floating in Coral Bay hands down has the BEST tacos around. And their tequila cocktails are the bees knees!

Try: The Danger, Rum Ribs Taco, Surf + Turf Taco

ALL VENUES on St. John are still operating under a territory wide mask mandate. If you are not seated at a table, you must have a mask on. Please make this crazy day of celebration a bit easier on the bar tenders, servers and managers of these venues by complying without them having to ask multiple times. I know that gets more difficult as the margaritas multiply, but…it’s still the rules they need to follow in order to remain open!

So, with all that being said, enjoy the day, wherever you are! And, if you’re on St. John, I hope you get your fill of sun, sand and salted margaritas today!