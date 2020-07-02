Governor’s Updates for the Holiday Weekend

Good Evening everyone!

Governor Bryan updated the territory this afternoon on some restrictions and regulations in regards to bars, beaches and the Emancipation & Independence Day holiday weekend.

COVID-19 active cases in the territory are currently at 11 with 39 cases pending with a total of 92 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 3rd and 4th of July are traditionally huge reasons for celebration in the Virgin Islands. On St. John, we would typically be getting ready for the end of our Carnival and celebration of the Emancipation.

Governor Bryan and his administration have decided that, due to uptick of COVID-19 cases in the territory, some restrictions should be put in place in regards to regulate social gatherings over this holiday weekend.

All beaches in the territory will be closed at 4pm July 3-5 Beaches are open for your enjoyment over the weekend, but must be VACATED by 4pm each day.



Beginning this evening, bars and all establishments will not be permitted to sell alcohol between 11PM and 6AM daily and until further notice. Bars are required to give last call at 11PM and close by midnight This includes restaurants, bars, grocery stores, etc. The sale of alcohol at ANY establishment is prohibited between these hours.



He also wanted to remind everyone to go out and enjoy the holiday but keep the following in mind:

Social Distancing guidelines should be followed at all times.

Mask wearing is required by the VI Government in any commercial establishments and strongly recommended in all public spaces.

Governor Bryan closed in saying that he wants residents and visitors alike to “have something to look forward to, but do it responsibly.”

The Governor also stated that the VI will soon be requiring negative COVID test results for travelers arriving from select states. The tests will be required of visitors arriving from states with a spike in COVID cases and will need to be dated within 72 hours of arrival in the territory. He said they are working on that list of states but that Texas and Florida would definitely be on it. It is unclear as to whether or not this will include layovers in those states. Visitors arriving without test results will be given the option of testing and quarantining upon arrival in the territory.

I hope that you all get out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend! Happy Emancipation Day and Independence Day!