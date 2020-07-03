Governor Clarifies (lack of) Travel Policy

The Governor has done an excellent job keeping the virus off of the island of St John. There have been only 4 positive tests to date.

However, his office issued a clarification to his statements at the press conference yesterday. It turns out there is NOT yet a policy regarding limiting travel from certain states. There is no need to cancel your flights yet. That said, usually when he mentions that something could be coming in the future, it eventually does. So we should keep a close eye on his weekly statements.