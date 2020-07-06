Governor Bryan’s COVID-19 Updates – July 6, 2020

Good Afternoon everyone- Happy Monday to you! I hope all of you had a lovely holiday weekend!

Here is the latest COVID-19 information for both St. John and the territory as a whole.

Cases for St. John (As of July 5):

Zero Active

133 Tested

128 Negative

4 Positive

1 Pending

This afternoon, our governor announced the following:

Cases for the Territory:

27 Active

3283 Tested

3118 Negative

112 Positive

56 Pending

1 Waiting to be Tested

Bars and other venues that sell alcohol will continue to operate under restricted hours. All alcohol sales in the territory will continue to cease from 11PM-6AM daily. Bars will be required to do last call at 11PM and be closed by midnight for the foreseeable future.

Limetree Refinery on St. Croix: In an emergency meeting this weekend and due to the spike in cases surrounding the facility, it was decided that there would be a temporary restriction on contractors flying into the territory. This decision goes into effect today.

In an emergency meeting this weekend and due to the spike in cases surrounding the facility, it was decided that there would be a temporary restriction on contractors flying into the territory. This decision goes into effect today. Travel Restrictions for residents of “Hot Zone States” – Effective Wednesday July 8 (This is what is on the screen in the image, but the governor later said that it would go into effect on Monday, July 13 in order to give people time to get tests arranged.) Currently the VI government is listing Arizona, Florida and Texas in this category. These additional regulations are based on ORIGIN of travel and residency of the visitor….Not the origin of the arriving flight. (IE, if you are from Georgia and have a layover in Florida, these regulations do not currently apply to you). All visitors arriving from these “Hot Zones” will be required to do one of the following: Provide a NEGATIVE PCR test upon arrival that is dated within 72 hours of departure. Provide a POSITIVE antibody test upon arrival in the territory. Enter a mandatory 14 day quarantine immediately upon arrival. (See private transportation recommendations here!) These restrictions are effective for at least two weeks and restrictions could increase or decrease depending on how things progress. The Governor and his staff are monitoring cases in the states and are diligent about staying ahead of what is happening there in order to protect our visitors and our community and “prevent an infection rate from overwhelming our hospitals.

Governor Bryan will issue another update on Thursday.