Governor Announces Big Changes to Pre-Travel Testing, Bars, Restaurants

The Governor’s Update as recapped by contributor Keri LaMar: THE CURRENT TRAVEL POLICY HAS CHANGED: The 72-hour testing requirement has been extended to FIVE DAYS and now includes TEN STATES.

EFFECTIVE WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2020, all travelers ages 15 and older who are residents of the following ten states must be tested within FIVE DAYS of travel to the territory. If a traveler does not arrive with test results (either a negative virus test or a positive antibody test), they must self-quarantine for 14 days.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: • All bars are in the territory are ordered closed. Restaurants can continue to serve drinks, but no counter service is allowed.

• The prohibition on sale of alcohol after 11:00 pm remains in effect.

• All beaches will close at 4:00 pm on weekends and holidays until further notice.

• Gaming and casinos closed immediately

If cases continue to rise, if we don’t see our numbers decreasing by next week, we will close down the hotel reservation system as before.

FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT TRAVEL, please call the Department of Tourism: (800) 372-8784