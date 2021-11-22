Giving Tuesday- Enter to Win a St. John Getaway

This week marks the commencement of the season of giving, beginning with the Thanksgiving holiday, that reminds us to be grateful for the good things in our lives. It’s a time of year to share our blessings with our communities and those who may be less fortunate. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become ingrained in our minds by the media as big parts of the holiday season, are you familiar with Giving Tuesday?



The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday – a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Sometimes, giving back gets lost in the “limelight” of the holiday shopping rush. But this year, you can embark on a holiday “shopping” expedition while ALSO helping others!

This holiday season, Love City Strong (LCS) has put together a “St. John Getaway” raffle, which launched earlier this month. An entry in this raffle will earn one lucky winner an “all-inclusive” trip to Love City, complete with accommodations, discounted car rental, activities, shopping and dining certificates.

By entering to win this raffle, you not only get a chance at a dream getaway on St. John, you also help to support an incredible organization that supports the local community. After the 2017 storms, LCS sprang into action as a group of volunteers helping to expedite and coordinate supply chain donations and facilitating the evacuation of over 1,200 residents and visitors.

Soon after, LCS quickly organized into an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and they have since coordinated and executed a rebuild program that returned dozens of St. Johnians to homes that had been damaged or destroyed in the hurricanes. They played a large role in the COVID-19 response on St. John, launched a Water Quality program aimed at providing safe and potable water to seniors and families, and spent two years canvassing the island in order to better connect first responders to residents in need in the event of an emergency! In short, Love City Strong’s serves the community of St. John in the areas of disaster preparedness and response, with an emphasis on mitigation and strengthening community resilience.

While their efforts are maybe not as glamorous as other nonprofits on island, their services are IMPERATIVE to the community of individuals and families in need who call St. John their home. They are staffed entirely by Virgin Islanders and longtime residents, and their projects put those most at risk on St. John first. To keep these very necessary projects moving, they need your help.

Today, through November 30, YOU have the opportunity to both support these incredible endeavors and possibly WIN a St. John Getaway! This prize package is absolutely stellar and will leave the lucky winner wanting for nothing more on their next trip to St. John:

Accommodations

A one week stay for two at the luxurious and chic Wharfside Waterfront Hotel, right in the heart of Cruz Bay!

Dining:

The winner of this raffle will be fully covered for fine dining, happy hour, beach days, lunch, breakfast and dessert with an amazing array of certificates from the following dining establishments.

Morgan’s Mango

18’64’ the Restaurant

North Shore Deli

St. John Scoops

Kati Lago

Trunk Bay Concessions

Rental Car

We all know how expensive car rentals have gotten over the years! Well, the lucky winner of the LCS raffle will receive a generous discount from Slim Man’s Jeep Rental.

Activities:

Cabana Day at Lovango Resort + Beach Club – Enjoy a day of luxury in a poolside cabana for up to six guests. Roundtrip transportation for up to six guests from either St. John or St. Thomas and a welcome bottle of prosecco will also be included.

A two hour sunset sail with Big Blue Excursions including apps and drinks (wine, beer, bubbles, cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks).

A half-day snorkel and sail for two people on Kekoa.

A two hour Lime Out Taco Trip on Salt Deck.

Shopping:

Lulee St. John

VirginAbis

The Tap Room “Brewtique”

Don’t miss out on the amazing opportunity to both support an essential organization on St. John and possibly WIN an amazing trip to your happy place! In this season of giving, take a few moments to enter this incredible contest for the good of St. John. Tickets are available for purchase (10 entries for $100 and 75 entries for $500) until Giving Tuesday, November 30, and the drawing will take place on December 1.