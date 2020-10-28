Friends of the Park Online Villa and Art Auction Next Month

Dreaming about a Virgin Islands vacation? Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park have organized an online villa auction that makes it easy for you to bid to win a safe and socially distanced stay on St. John or St. Thomas!

Friends VINP is a non-profit organization that partners with the VI National Park focused on the protection of the park’s natural and cultural resources. They host several fundraisers a year in support of these efforts and have faced challenges this year with in-person events due to social distancing regulations and COVID-19. They are hosting an online villa auction next month in an attempt to raise funds for their ongoing projects AND get you to the Virgin Islands!

The 2020 auction is in its fourth year and is scheduled to go live on November 13 for two weeks, concluding on the 27th. Last year’s auction brought 36 families to St. John and we hope that this year one of those families is yours! You can pre-register online today on the Friends VINP website.

In the spirit of 2020, the organizers at Friends VINP have come up with some creative strategies, add-ons and new additions to this years villa raffle. It really has tested all of us in our adaptation to change and being flexible with the times, hasn’t it? (Silver linings.)

In knowing that some of their loyal supporters may not be comfortable with traveling this year, Friends coordinated with local artists to add to the bidding pool. This year, you can try your hand at bringing an iconic piece of paradise into your home by bidding on art and photography donated by local artists ELAINE ESTERN, LISA ETRE, GAIL KARLSSON, MARY STANFORD and CHRISTIAN WHEATLEY.

Additionally, some of the villas on the list are on St. Thomas this year. Which, I believe, may draw more St. John residents into the bidding. With a lot of people feeling “stuck” right now, a little stay-cation on our sister island would be a perfect getaway for a great cause. Additionally, if you are already booked for lodging on St. John, you could bid on a St. Thomas villa and add some days to either end of your trip. Either way, I personally love that some of our neighbors have donated a stay in support of this St. John based organization.

Speaking of team work…Some businesses and organizations have coordinated with the Friends to donate some add-ons for the villa stays. Welcome packages have been created, depending on the villa, that will include the following:

Stylish face masks from Hibiscus Jazz of St. John

Grocery provisioning services from Landlubber Logistics

$100 coupon towards a photography session at their villa or beach of their choice with Yelena Rogers Photography

Reef-safe sunscreen from the Friends of the Park Store

Friends of the Park reusable cups

If you’re feeling a need to relax away from the crowds, bidding on (and hopefully winning!) one of these villa stays provides the perfect opportunity. The add-ons lend to the safety of your loved ones and of our island communities during these difficult times. Provisioning services for the St. John guests allow you to stay in your amazing villa the whole time if you chose to do so. The VI National Park beaches and trails are great ways to escape the crowds and enjoy your dream vacation while also maintaining a safe distance.

Now, speaking of the villas…check these places out! All of these STT and STJ homeowners have generously donated a stay for the fundraiser in an effort to preserve our paradise.

We want to wish you all good luck with your bidding! For more information on the missions you will be supporting, check out the website. Be sure to register today so that you can start bidding bright and early on the 13th. There is no cost to register and no obligation to purchase anything.