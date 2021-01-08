fbpx
Friday Beach Break

Well, 2021 surely is off to one heck of a start and I think it’s time for a beach break!  I thought maybe today you would all like to take a minute to decompress at Maho Bay….

A midst a lot of unrest, uncertainty and trying times.  It’s always important to remember yourself and take a quick time out to reset and recharge.  Take 30 seconds, put your toes in the sand and breathe it in.

Feels better, right?  I hope everyone out there has an amazing weekend!  And if you’re lucky enough to be on St. John presently, enjoy this INCREDIBLE weather we are having right now.

