Flamingos Enjoying Salt Pond Paradise

For the past couple weeks, flamingos have set up shop out at Salt Pond, much to the surprise of residents and visitors.



Already a peaceful area, the flamingos have added a whimsical touch to the serene surroundings of Salt Pond.

According to retired park ranger Laurel Brannick, though flamingos are uncommon in St. John, they are not unheard of. She assumes this particular flamboyance came from the British Virgin Islands.



“On January 4, folks in Anegada did a bird count and counted 868 individual birds, with 387 being flamingos,” Brannick said. “They are also on Necker Island and Guana, where they have been successfully reintroduced as far back as 1992.”

Ranger Laurel says that the flamingos occasionally move between islands when their ponds dry up or they are looking for new territory for food and nesting.



“They have wandered over here many times in the past, but it has usually been a small amount, like a single bird or a flock of four,” Brannick said.

Flamingos were common in St. John at one time. It is highly likely that many European settlers ate flamingos and pelicans.



As of Wednesday, March 1st, there were 17 flamingos on island.





