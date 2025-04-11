Exciting Real Estate Opportunity on St John

Good Morning, St. John, and Those Who Love Our Little Island!

We have an exciting opportunity for those dreaming of calling this island paradise home. A stunning one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the sought-after Pastory Condos is now on the market for $675,000. With its modern upgrades, high-end furnishings, and breathtaking views, this condo is a rare find that seamlessly blends luxury with the laid-back island lifestyle.

A Spacious Retreat with Modern Comfort

This beautifully designed 1,062-square-foot unit offers far more space than a typical one-bedroom condo. The open-concept layout maximizes natural light, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere. Whether you’re relaxing in the expansive living area or preparing a meal in the fully updated kitchen, you’ll appreciate the thoughtful design that makes the space feel like home.

One of the standout features of this condo is its vaulted ceilings, which enhance the sense of space and airiness. The high ceilings not only create a grand, open feel but also help keep the interior cool, making it an energy-efficient and comfortable living space even during the warmest island days.

Recently Upgraded & Renovated

This unit has been meticulously updated with modern finishes, ensuring a move-in-ready experience. The recent renovations blend contemporary elegance with the natural beauty of the island, providing a home that is both stylish and functional. From refreshed flooring to updated bathrooms and kitchen, every detail has been carefully chosen to enhance the condo’s appeal.

Unbeatable Views & Prime Location

One of the greatest highlights of this condo is its stunning sunset views over Cruz Bay and toward St. Thomas. Imagine ending each day on your private balcony, soaking in the vibrant hues of the setting sun over the Caribbean Sea. This breathtaking scenery makes every moment feel like a postcard-perfect experience.

While the condo offers a peaceful retreat, it’s also just minutes away from Cruz Bay, where you’ll find restaurants, shops, and island nightlife. The location provides the perfect balance between seclusion and convenience, offering easy access to everything St. John has to offer.

Whether you’re looking for a primary residence, a vacation getaway, or a lucrative rental property, this condo is a fantastic investment. St. John’s real estate market continues to be strong, and properties in sought-after locations like Pastory Condos are in high demand. With its prime location, upgraded features, and included furnishings, this unit is well-positioned as a highly desirable rental for short-term or long-term tenants.

Make This Island Dream Your Reality

Opportunities like this don’t come often! If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a piece of paradise, now is your chance. The seller of this Condo is a licensed real estate broker, if you have any questions contact Katie Zachary (340) 776-6776 , or visit the online listing here.