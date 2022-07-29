Delyvonne Breakfast Bistro is Open For Business on Bordeaux Mountain!

Good Morning, Good Morning and Happy Fri-YAY to all of you out there! I spent the day yesterday in Coral Bay and, WOW…There are a lot of expansions, new openings and transitions for different businesses out there in the works right now! Many of them are not ready to share their story quite yet, but you know you will be the first to know when they are 🙂 Today, though, I do want to tell you about a lovely little breakfast stop, high on Bordeaux Mountain, that is currently open for business six days a week.

Those of you who were fortunate enough to stop by Delyvonne Breakfast Bistro when it was open for a short time at the Cocoloba Shops near Aqua Bistro know what exciting news this re-opening is.

If you love breakfast sandwiches, this place is an absolute must stop. And, for those of you staying up on Brodeaux Mountain, the convenience of it definitely wins five stars. But, for those of you who aren’t, the steep grades and sharp curves to its remote location is well worth the effort!

To get there from Coral Bay, take Highway 108, between Love City Mini Mart and Salty Mongoose, up and up and up! 108 branches off to the left at about a mile or so up the windy road and the breakfast bistro will be on the left, just past Calichi at Picture Point. To get there from Centerline, take Bordeaux Mountain Road to until you see the sign for 108 to the right. FYI- Trip Advisor is still showing the old location on the map, but Google Maps seems to have caught on to the new location 🙂

This locally owned and operated business is a great grab and go breakfast stop, serving up coffee, breakfast burritos, bagels, honeybuns, muffins, short order style breakfast plates and of course, delicious fried egg sandwiches. The owner, chef, server and hostess, Delsa, is there and ready to cook up some deliciousness for you from 6:30AM-Noon Sunday-Friday and occasionally on Saturdays 🙂

I hope that you all have a fantastic weekend! Stay tuned for some VERY exciting updates from St. John. I’ll be working over the weekend to solidify a few of the recent rumblings I have heard in restaurant land in order to hopefully report on them for all of you next week.