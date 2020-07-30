Curfew lifted, ports remain closed

Good morning! As of 6:00 am, the roads are clear and the curfew has been lifted. The ports are closed until further notice; we will let you know when they re-open. The airports remain open.

According to the Governor, the ocean is not safe for swimming today due to remaining swells, but there are many other enjoyable ways to spend your day! Help support our local economy with some shopping, go for a hike on one of our many trails, or learn about some of the fascinating and important St. Johnian history at Annaberg Sugar Plantation.