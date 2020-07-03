COVID 4th of July Weekend Update

We have been lucky. The reality is that St John still has only four positive COVID tests in total, and hasn’t had any in more than two weeks. The last positive test was on June 17th, and there have been 70 negative test since that date.

This is truly remarkable, especially considering the surge that is happening in hot spots across the country. Many people on the island were concerned in mid-June about whether the virus would come to St John in a significant way now that the doors were open. It hasn’t happened…..yet.

The bad news is that St Croix seems to be having a surge in positive tests that are mostly due to traveling workers at the Limetree Bay Refinery.

As a result of those positive tests, the various government agencies are aggressively enforcing all aspects of the Governor’s Executive Orders, including on St John. Please remember that when a restaurant stays open, they due so at the risk of being held responsible for the actions of its customers. If people are in the establishment without a mask when they go to the restroom, or while standing in line to be seated, then the restaurant is held responsible. So please wear a mask and use the disinfectant even if you don’t like the policy.

The good news is we have all done an excellent job in keeping the virus off the island of St John. We are all in this together. If we can continue to be vigilant, we can continue to enjoy this wonderful island into the summer months.