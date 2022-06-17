Cast Your Vote: 2023 Steve Simonsen Calendar Cover!

If you’re like me, the annual Steve Simonsen Photography St. John Calendar is high on your list of priorities around the holidays. I grab one for my folks each December so that St. John is on the wall and and warming their spirits 365 days a year. Well, the Simonsen’s are currently wrestling with a decision about their cover for the 2023 calendar. And I thought maybe we could help them out a bit!

Here’s how it works…and it won’t take more than a moment of your time 🙂 Just take a peek at the two photos below and then select your preference from the poll at the bottom of the page. I will take a look at our results on Monday afternoon and report back to Steve and Janet about your thoughts.

Once your vote is cast, you will be re-directed to the current results.

Which photo would you like to see on the cover of the 2023 calendar? Photo Number One- Cinnamon Bay Photo Number Two- Maho & Francis

That was easy right? Thanks for playing along! I’ll be sure to post the results once a decision has been made about the calendar cover.