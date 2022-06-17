fbpx

Cast Your Vote: 2023 Steve Simonsen Calendar Cover!

If you’re like me, the annual Steve Simonsen Photography St. John Calendar is high on your list of priorities around the holidays.  I grab one for my folks each December so that St. John is on the wall and and warming their spirits 365 days a year.  Well, the Simonsen’s are currently wrestling with a decision about their cover for the 2023 calendar.  And I thought maybe we could help them out a bit!

Here’s how it works…and it won’t take more than a moment of your time 🙂  Just take a peek at the two photos below and then select your preference from the poll at the bottom of the page.  I will take a look at our results on Monday afternoon and report back to Steve and Janet about your thoughts.

Photo Number One- Cinnamon Bay

 

Photo Number Two- Maho & Francis

Once your vote is cast, you will be re-directed to the current results.

Which photo would you like to see on the cover of the 2023 calendar?

 

That was easy right?  Thanks for playing along!   I’ll be sure to post the results once a decision has been made about the calendar cover.

