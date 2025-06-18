Carnival 2025- Who to See and What to Expect

Originating in Trinidad and Tobago, Carnival has been an ever-growing celebration throughout the Caribbean since the 18th century. St. John begins it’s two week long Carnival celebration on June 21st. It is packed with a litany of events ranging from parades, music, food fairs and beauty pageants. This evolving festival encompasses the wide spectrum of traditions fused together that makes up West Indian culture.
Carnival’s history is steeped in Emancipation Day, commemorating the abolition of slavery in the West Indies on July 3, 1848, as well as the founding of the United States on July 4, 1776. St. John began celebrating Carnival in 1960 and it has evolved from an Emancipation Day and 4th of July celebration into a two week festival filled with events and performances expressing and showcasing the various cultures that have been ingredients in the cultural melting pot of the West Indies, including African, European, and Caribbean indigenous cultures.
Although it is a tradition that now stretches around the world, St. John celebrates Carnival on a much smaller and more intimate scale than other carnivals. It’s parade is just as fun, albeit smaller than others. The lines for food and drinks are shorter, the music line up is worth the sleep you will surely miss as you dance through the night. The fireworks are a sight to see as they light up the Cruz Bay Harbor.
Check the calendar and be sure to carve out some time to participate in this long standing tradition celebrating Caribbean culture!
Events
June 21st
- Princess and Queen Pageant- 5pm-10pm- Village
June 28th
- Food Fair & Boat Race- 12pm-5pm- Frank Powell Park
- Pan-O-Rama- 5:30-TBD- Village
June 29th
- Village Nights- 7pm- 1am- Village
July 3rd
- J’ouvert- Sunrise-1am- National Park
- Emancipation Day Program- 1pm-4pm- Slim Man’s Parking Lot
July 4th
- St. John Parade- 11am-TBD- National Park
- Fireworks- 9pm- Cruz Bay Harbor
Music
June 29th- “FETE’N ARTS ALIVE NIGHT” feat. DJ Lips INTL & Da Ovadose
- Cool Sessions Brass
- Rudy Live & Nikki Books
- Patrice Roberts
- Nessa Preppt
- Natty & Thunda
- Klimaxx Band
June 30th- “PUMP ME UP NIGHT” feat King Juda
- RVP Band
- Spectrum Band
- Nailah Blackman
- GBM Nutron
- Hunter
- Adam O with Blind Earz
- B-Squad ft Quan & Sisa
July 1st- “WHO RUN THE ROUTE? NIGHT”- feat DJ Rama & DJ Avalanche
- VIO Int’l
- Jam Band
- Krosfyah
- Jougo & Teejay
- Unkle Sasso
July 2nd- “DA VINCI DI MAS NIGHT”- feat DJ J’Shante & DJ Malcom Vex
- Wire to Wire
- WCK
- Trev Li & Khallion
- Asa Bantan
- Ridge
- It Is What It Is
July 3rd- “GIMME DI LIGHT NIGHT” feat After Dark Sounds & Red Lion
- Michonde
- Amieyre
- DubLab
- Sean Paul
- Malie Don
July 4th- “CITY LIGHTS IN CRUZ BAY NIGHT”- feat VI Dream Team
- When Band
- Gus Bus Deh Band
- Bunki Garlin & Fayann
- Pumpa
- R. City
- PNDRN
- Verse Simmonds
2 thoughts on “Carnival 2025- Who to See and What to Expect”
Good Day.I’m new to STJ. Would you please describe exactly what these events are: Pan-O-Rama, Village Nights, and J’ouvert? Thanks.
Pan-O-Rama is a Steel Pan competition featuring local and regional Steel Pan musicians.
Village Nights is a nightly celebration from June 29th-July 4th incorporating food, music and cultural events.
J’ouvert marks the beginning of the week long festival. It is a pre-dawn street party where the party goers dance in the street and cover themselves in paints and mud and engage in general merriment.