Carnival 2025- Who to See and What to Expect

Originating in Trinidad and Tobago, Carnival has been an ever-growing celebration throughout the Caribbean since the 18th century. St. John begins it’s two week long Carnival celebration on June 21st. It is packed with a litany of events ranging from parades, music, food fairs and beauty pageants. This evolving festival encompasses the wide spectrum of traditions fused together that makes up West Indian culture.

Carnival’s history is steeped in Emancipation Day, commemorating the abolition of slavery in the West Indies on July 3, 1848, as well as the founding of the United States on July 4, 1776. St. John began celebrating Carnival in 1960 and it has evolved from an Emancipation Day and 4th of July celebration into a two week festival filled with events and performances expressing and showcasing the various cultures that have been ingredients in the cultural melting pot of the West Indies, including African, European, and Caribbean indigenous cultures.

Although it is a tradition that now stretches around the world, St. John celebrates Carnival on a much smaller and more intimate scale than other carnivals. It’s parade is just as fun, albeit smaller than others. The lines for food and drinks are shorter, the music line up is worth the sleep you will surely miss as you dance through the night. The fireworks are a sight to see as they light up the Cruz Bay Harbor.

Check the calendar and be sure to carve out some time to participate in this long standing tradition celebrating Caribbean culture!

Events

June 21st

Princess and Queen Pageant- 5pm-10pm- Village

June 28th

Food Fair & Boat Race- 12pm-5pm- Frank Powell Park

Pan-O-Rama- 5:30-TBD- Village

June 29th

Village Nights- 7pm- 1am- Village

July 3rd

J’ouvert- Sunrise-1am- National Park

Emancipation Day Program- 1pm-4pm- Slim Man’s Parking Lot

July 4th

St. John Parade- 11am-TBD- National Park

Fireworks- 9pm- Cruz Bay Harbor

Music

June 29th- “FETE’N ARTS ALIVE NIGHT” feat. DJ Lips INTL & Da Ovadose

Cool Sessions Brass

Rudy Live & Nikki Books

Patrice Roberts

Nessa Preppt

Natty & Thunda

Klimaxx Band

June 30th- “PUMP ME UP NIGHT” feat King Juda

RVP Band

Spectrum Band

Nailah Blackman

GBM Nutron

Hunter

Adam O with Blind Earz

B-Squad ft Quan & Sisa

July 1st- “WHO RUN THE ROUTE? NIGHT”- feat DJ Rama & DJ Avalanche

VIO Int’l

Jam Band

Krosfyah

Jougo & Teejay

Unkle Sasso

July 2nd- “DA VINCI DI MAS NIGHT”- feat DJ J’Shante & DJ Malcom Vex

Wire to Wire

WCK

Trev Li & Khallion

Asa Bantan

Ridge

It Is What It Is

July 3rd- “GIMME DI LIGHT NIGHT” feat After Dark Sounds & Red Lion

Michonde

Amieyre

DubLab

Sean Paul

Malie Don

July 4th- “CITY LIGHTS IN CRUZ BAY NIGHT”- feat VI Dream Team