Caneel Bay and ZoZo’s Announce Partnership!

I have some VERY exciting news to share with you this evening!

I received the following official message this afternoon and immediately got goosebumps and started crying happy tears! You may not know this about me, but I was privileged enough to work behind the bar at ZoZo’s and have missed it immensely as I’m sure many of you have as well.

Along with this official release from Caneel Bay, I’ve included a couple of pics that I snapped at the old location at the Sugar mill while working during the summer of 2017.

This reunion is TRULY something to look forward to:

Caneel Bay Resort today announced that a new restaurant and beach bar, ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay®, will open in the space previously occupied by the Beach Bar and Grill on Caneel Beach. The restaurant owned and operated by acclaimed restaurateur John Ferrigno is set to open its doors by December 15th.

The inventive, Italian-inspired menus and go-to classics such as Osso Bucco and homemade pastas made the original ZoZos and ZoZo’s Ristorante at the Sugar Mill a destination restaurant for St. John visitors and locals alike. The devastating hurricanes of 2017 shuttered the restaurant at the Sugar Mill, which had been in operation since 2013.While maintaining the chic vibe of the Sugar Mill and original Cruz Bay ZoZo’s which opened in 1999, the new concept will serve both lunch and dinner and have a more beach-inspired offering, accompanied by a wide selection of wines and cocktails. Tables will be arranged throughout the Breezeway and upper Sunset Terrace, allowing plenty of room for social distancing and ensuring spectacular views for every diner.

Caneel Bay’s Director of Sales & Marketing Patrick Kidd shared the following statement: “St. John has always been known as a destination which in addition to its world-class beaches, also offers an array of amazing culinary experiences. We are therefore overjoyed to be partnering with John Ferrigno once more. ZoZo’s re-opening at Caneel Bay will be an incentive to bring more visitors to St. John and in doing so, support our local community. We see this as the next step towards the reopening of the Resort itself.”

John Ferrigno added “we are so pleased for the opportunity to be back on our home island of St. John and especially at Caneel Bay. The ambience of this Resort is like nowhere else. Shortly our website and Facebook page will be live, sharing more information about our plans. Most importantly we hope to add to the revitalization of Caneel Bay Resort and the St. John economy.”

About Caneel Bay Resort: Caneel Bay has been an alluring escape for loyal guests since its founding by Laurance S. Rockefeller in December 1956. Set within 170 acres of the Virgin Islands National Park on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the resort’s pristine natural surroundings, seven quintessential white-sand beaches and low-key luxury are its coveted signatures. Further to the devastating impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September of 2017, Caneel Bay was damaged to such an extent that it was impossible to re-open. The ownership group are working with many constituencies, including both local and Federal authorities, to establish a framework for Caneel Bay to operate as a luxury resort moving forward and to once again become an active part of the vibrant community on St. John. Achieving this goal requires many components to come together and the Resort is currently confirmed closed through 2021. For more information on Caneel Bay Resort, please visit www.caneelbay.com