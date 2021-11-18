Business Spotlight: Voodoo VI – The Ultimate Luxury Charter Experience

Earlier this year, I shared with you a sneak peak of Voodoo, a brand new, custom-built, high performance 57 foot power catamaran. She boasts the status of being one of the largest catamarans in the world with outboard diesel engines. She calls St. John her home…And is beckoning you to come spend a day of luxury on board.

The high-performance features of Voodoo are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. In addition to fast cruising speeds and fuel efficiency, Voodoo’s multi-deck layout provides for an extremely comfortable and relaxing ride. Once you board the vessel via the easily accessible retractable bow stairs, there is nothing more for you to do but relax and enjoy the smooth ride throughout the waters of the Virgin Islands.

This boat was designed with ease of movement and luxurious comfort in mind and was built to accommodate large groups while still retaining the feel of an intimate setting. Voodoo’s thoughtful open layout allows guests to move freely throughout the vessel to the multitude of areas built for relaxation. Multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas provide comfortable chic spaces in both the sun and the shade for guests to enjoy cocktails and snacks on board. Comfortable cushions line the seating areas and cupholders and pillows are plentifully provided for your ultimate comfort.

In the lounge area on the lower deck, you’ll find a beautifully crafted bar area standing astutely amidst the cushioned lounge areas. On the upper deck, in the company of the captain, an oversized sunbed awaits you. Two trampolines and bean bags on the foredeck offer additional outdoor lounging space. And, when you’re ready to cool off, grab a seat on one of the carbon fiber underwater swings in the shade of the trampolines.

One of the most unique things about Voodoo is the well thought out design of the interior and exterior spaces of the vessel. With so many separate lounging areas on board, the guest capacity of 49 never truly felt more than ten to fifteen when we were on board. If you are on a group trip on this particular boat, you won’t ever feel overcrowded. There is always a quiet corner to be found.

Voodoo offers several group trips throughout the week. Choose a day trip and spend a full day exploring and snorkeling. Depending on the day, guests will be whisked away to Lime Out, Pizza Pi, Water Island or secluded coves for a day of snorkeling and relaxing on board. Enjoy tacos or pizza for lunch at one of the unique “on the water” dining experiences on island.

Head to Water Island and hang on a beautiful beach with lunch at Dinghy’s with your toes in the sand and a drink in your hand. Or, enjoy a full day of snorkeling and exploration and enjoy sandwiches on board. Each of the day trips includes snorkel stops and gear, fuel and water, an open bar and a fruit platter; all served up by two amazing crew members with your experienced captain at the helm. The schedule for group trips vary by week. So check Voodoo’s website to see what’s in store during your next visit!

If the sunset is calling you, relax for an evening with a front row seat to Mother Nature’s nightly show. Enjoy cocktails from the open bar and charcuterie snacks while you enjoy the grand finale of the day.

The shared group trips above can accommodate up to 49 people. But, private charters aboard this luxurious vessel are available! Private trips include all of the amenities of shared excursions as well as flexibility in pick up time and location, fully customizable itineraries, and options for special food and beverage upgrades. Call 340-690-8272 or email [email protected] with private charter inquiries.

Voodoo is currently operating out of Cruz Bay and has a multitude of options for any size party so that you can spend your perfect day on this luxurious vessel. Please visit Voodoo’s website to find out which trips are awaiting you on your next visit to St. John!