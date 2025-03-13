Business Spotlight: The Saint Unveils New Wellness Programs & Events

Good Morning!

Last week we covered the opening of The Saint, a brand new resort within walking distance to downtown Cruz Bay. It gave a sneak peak in terms of what to expect from enjoying the swim up pool bar as a day pass holder, to staying in a room as a guest at The Saint. Take a moment to click here and read that story if you haven’t already for a more in depth look at the whole property.

This article will focus on the new wellness programming and events that are being rolled out at The Saint this week. With a focus on holistic well-being, the new programming includes immersive sound healing, yoga and meditation, energy therapies, plant medicine, creative arts, and sacred ceremonies.

Sound Waves: A Floating Sound Healing Journey

A highlight of The Saint’s new wellness offerings is Sound Waves, an immersive floating sound healing experience set in the venue’s infinity pool. Guests will recline on comfortable air mattresses, floating effortlessly as vibrational frequencies from Tibetan singing bowls, chimes, and harmonic tones ripple through the water. This deeply therapeutic experience promotes relaxation, energetic alignment, and a meditative state.

Each session is enhanced with a lavender-infused eye mask, offering the calming benefits of aromatherapy, while a spa-inspired cocktail provides a luxurious and refreshing conclusion to the experience.

The classes are currently scheduled for every Monday and Wednesday. They are free for guests staying at The Saint. If you are not staying at The Saint but would still like to attend you can click here to purchase the Yoga, Meditation, and Sound Daypass which will provide access to both the class and The Saint for the day.

Yoga, Meditation, and Energy Therapies

The Saint’s yoga and meditation program is designed to support mental clarity and physical well-being. The schedule features guided yoga classes, including sunrise vinyasa flows as well as meditation and breathwork practices to reduce stress and cultivate inner balance.

For those seeking energy realignment, The Saint offers Reiki, crystal healing, and chakra balancing, performed by experienced practitioners. These therapies work to restore the body’s natural energy flow, promoting overall wellness and harmony.

Yoga and meditation classes are currently scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Again, the classes are free for guests staying at The Saint. If you are not staying at The Saint but would still like to attend you can click here to purchase the Yoga, Meditation, and Sound Daypass which will provide access to both the class and The Saint for the day.

Creative & Ceremonial Experiences

Overall the wellness programming and events will extend beyond traditional spa treatments, offering guests the opportunity to engage in creative expression, mindfulness, and sacred rituals. Some examples of offerings include:

Eco-Art & Mandala Creations: A hands-on experience where guests create mindful artwork using natural elements such as shells, flowers, and sand.

Sunset Cacao Ceremony with Ambient DJ: A heart-opening experience featuring ceremonial cacao, accompanied by an ambient DJ set that enhances relaxation and introspection.

Full Moon & New Moon Ceremonies: Guided rituals designed to align with the lunar cycles, providing a space for setting intentions, releasing energy, and embracing transformation.

Silent Disco: A unique combination of movement, music, and mindfulness, where guests dance under the stars while immersed in curated soundscapes through wireless headphones.

Full Moon Ceremony – March 14

This Friday, March 14th Experience an evening of ritual, The Saint will host a Full Moon Ceremony, a transformative gathering from 5-8 PM. This immersive experience includes sunset toasts, gentle stretching, affirmations, and a powerful fire release ritual to clear stagnant energy and welcome renewal. Guests will be guided through intention setting, meditation, and moonlit movement, culminating in a mesmerizing fire dance performance under the night sky. A ticket is required to attend the event, and it comes with a daypass so you can arrive early and enjoy the Saint for the day. You can purchase a ticket by clicking here.

St. Patrick’s Day Paint & Sip with Porschia – March 17

Unleash your creativity at The Saint’s special edition Paint & Sip, hosted by Porschia on March 17 from 4-6 PM. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a guided painting session, where guests can create vibrant artwork inspired by the island’s beauty while enjoying a curated selection of wine and cocktails. With sunset lighting and a stunning backdrop, this event is perfect for photos, social media content, and a memorable artistic experience. You can click here to purchase a ticket which will include a daypass for The Saint so you can “St. Patrick’s Day and Chill”. There is also an option for a ticket which includes the Sound Waves experience in the morning!

Massage Therapy and Spa Gardens – Coming Soon

The Saint is more than just a place to stay—it’s a space to heal, reconnect, and explore new paths to wellness. With its holistic approach to relaxation, these offerings create an environment where guests can experience both inner and outer transformation. And this is just the beginning.

Coming soon, The Saint will introduce massage therapy services and unveil its Spa Gardens, an oasis designed for deep relaxation and rejuvenation. Stay tuned for more details on these exciting additions, and in the meantime, immerse yourself in the wellness experiences already waiting at The Saint.

For updates, class schedules, and reservations, keep an eye on The Saint’s Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also check the Saint’s website for upcoming events. Your journey to renewal starts here.