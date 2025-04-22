Business Spotlight: The Saint Brings a New Boutique Resort, Spa, and Dining Experience to Cruz Bay

Good Morning!

If you’ve been wondering what’s happening just outside downtown Cruz Bay, meet The Saint… a brand-new adults-only boutique resort, spa, restaurant, and day club that’s bringing a whole new vibe to St. John.

Located just across from Gallows Point Resort, The Saint is close enough for an easy walk into the heart of Cruz Bay, but far enough to feel like you’ve been transported to your own private oasis. It’s the kind of place where you can lose track of time… and that’s exactly the point.

Designed as a place where relaxation, wellness, and island elegance come together, The Saint offers something for everyone whether you’re looking for a day by the pool, a full vacation getaway, a new spot for brunch and dinner, or your next spa day. And best of all, you don’t have to be an overnight guest to enjoy most of what The Saint has to offer.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening (and what’s coming soon!) at The Saint:

Pool, Day Club, and Grill

At the heart of The Saint is the pool and day club, and trust us, it’s not your average St. John pool day. The infinity-edge pool looks straight out at the ocean, with a swim-up bar ready to keep your drink topped off while you float.

The poolside grill is open daily from 11am–6pm, serving lunch with plenty of options to keep you fueled up for a full day of lounging. They have light and healthier options to fit the “wellness” theme. The Caribbean Chickpea Curry pictured below has been a crowd favorite. For those just looking for something more standard, they have options like burgers too.

And if you like your pool days with a soundtrack, you’re in luck since live music hits the pool deck every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 1–4pm during Poolside Serenade. Fridays bring the island magic with fire dancers performing at sunset.

You don’t need a daypass to swing by for food or drinks because everyone’s welcome at the bar and grill. But if you want to swim or stretch out on a lounger, you’ll need to purchase a daypass or be a hotel guest at The Saint.

There are also two pergolas at the pool that are perfect for a group and come with six daypasses included, making it a great way to claim your own little slice of paradise.

Daypasses are $35 for now, but they’ll be going up to $55 starting April 23rd with the opening of the new spa and gardens. You can still grab passes at the lower price today for a future visit, so jump on it now if you plan to visit The Saint for the day soon. You can purchase a daypass by clicking here.

Freq Spa and Spa Gardens

The Saint is about to seriously level up its relaxation game with the grand opening of Freq Spa and the Spa Gardens on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Freq, short for “frequency”, is all about helping you tune into a better state of mind and body. Freq Spa will offer a full menu of massage services alongside advanced energy work and sound therapy, making it one of the most unique spa experiences on St. John. Whether you’re craving a deep tissue massage, sound healing session, or a little bit of both, Freq Spa is all about helping you tune into a higher frequency and leave feeling lighter, calmer, and recharged.

You can take a look at the full menu and book online by clicking here.

Right next door, the brand-new Spa Gardens offer a whole different kind of escape. The gardens feature a cold plunge and spa pools of various temperatures with a waterfall effect, designed to feel like you’re soaking in a real tropical hot spring. It’s the perfect setting to sip a cocktail or healthy alternative, kick back in the warm water, and watch the sunset drift down over the ocean in the late afternoon.

Daily wellness classes are included for daypass holders and overnight guests, offering a chance to stretch, breathe, and find your center before diving into a full day of lounging. Complimentary classes include yoga, meditation, and even “Sound Waves”, the Saint’s signature class and an experience where the participant floats in the pool. You can view the full class schedule and book online by clicking here.

With the spa and gardens opening soon, it’s easy to see why daypass pricing will be increasing to $55 starting April 23rd, but if you lock in a pass now, you can still snag the $35 pricing for a future visit. Click here to purchase a daypass.

Aerial — Full-Service Dining Coming May 1st

Already loving the poolside grill? Get ready, because Aerial, The Saint’s full-service upstairs restaurant, is set to have a Grand Opening on May 1st.

Named after its elevated setting overlooking the ocean, Aerial is all about pairing fresh island flavors with stunning sunset views. The restaurant sits above the pool, offering an airy, open vibe that feels tucked away and absolutely spectacular when the golden hour light hits the water.

Aerial will serve dinner nightly and brunch on Sundays, featuring a menu built around vibrant, creative dishes that focus on quality ingredients and island inspiration. One of the signature features will be the Hot Stone Experience where guests can cook proteins tableside using a heated stone, customizing their meal to exactly how they like it. It’s interactive, fun, and definitely something different for St. John’s dining scene.

Whether you’re planning a special night out, meeting up with friends for brunch, or just stopping in for a cocktail with a view, Aerial will be open to the public with no daypass or hotel stay required.

Menus and more info will be rolling out soon, and we have a feeling this spot is going to become a fast favorite for both locals and visitors alike.

Boutique Hotel Suites and Villas

If you’re ready to make The Saint your homebase for the next vacation, the resort offers a mix of boutique hotel suites, rooms and private villas (which are off-site but enjoy all the same amenities) designed for comfort, style, and a little extra island magic.

The suites are modern, spacious, and thoughtfully designed, featuring king-size beds, kitchens, and everything you need for a comfortable stay. The rooms and suites all offer either private balconies or patios, making it easy to start your day with coffee under the palms or wind down with a cocktail under the stars. And of course, all overnight guests enjoy full access to the pool, spa gardens, wellness classes, and amenities during their stay.

If you’re traveling with a group or just want a little more space, The Saint also offers several stunning partner villas just a short drive away. Villas like The Other World and L’Autre Monde blend private island living with access to all of The Saint’s perks. Think multiple bedrooms, full kitchens, large outdoor spaces, and the ability to pop over to the pool or spa whenever you want.

Whether you’re here for a romantic getaway, a solo retreat, or a group celebration, The Saint’s accommodations offer a fresh new option for travelers who want something a little more peaceful, a little more polished, and a lot more connected to the beauty of St. John.

Introductory room rates are still available for a limited time while The Saint continues to expand its offerings, so now’s a great time to experience it before it becomes the worst-kept secret on the island.

Click here to see more information on rooms and availability.

Local Memberships — A Great Deal (But Not for Long)

If you’re a Virgin Islands local and you’re already dreaming about making The Saint your go-to spot to relax, we’ve got good news: Founding Memberships are now available, but only for a very limited time.

The first 10 locals to sign up can snag a Founding Membership for just $100 a month for the first year. Membership gives you full access to the pool, spa gardens, Freq Spa, gym, and special events. Basically, it’s your all-access pass to island relaxation whenever you need a reset.

Once those first 10 spots are filled, pricing will go up, and once you see everything The Saint has to offer, you’ll understand why.

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a “home base” where you can float in an infinity pool, sneak in a yoga class, grab a spa treatment, and still be back at work (or the beach) by sunset, this is your chance.

The offer is only available in person at The Saint on a first come, first served basis starting Wednesday, April 23.

Final Word

The Saint is bringing something totally new to St. John… a place where boutique resort luxury meets laid-back island living, just steps from Cruz Bay.

Whether you’re spending a day lounging by the infinity pool, soaking in the heated Spa Gardens, catching a sunset fire show, rolling into dinner upstairs at Aerial, or booking a massage and sound therapy session at Freq Spa, The Saint is designed to be a little escape from the everyday, even if you’re just popping by for the afternoon.

With the spa opening April 23rd, Aerial opening May 1st, and new membership options on the way, there’s a lot happening, and it’s just getting started.

Plan a visit now while you can still snag the lower daypass pricing, book your stay while introductory rates are live, or jump on a Founding Membership before the first spots are gone.

Whatever way you experience it, The Saint is a fresh new way to fall in love with St. John all over again.