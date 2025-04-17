Business Spotlight: The Easter Bunny Comes to Maho Crossroads!

This Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny is hosting a day of joyous festive fun at Maho Crossroads! Joined by the Bunny’s trusted Duckling, the famed fantastical mammal will take photos, host an Easter Egg hunt (with eggs obviously not of it’s own making) and of course participate in general shenanigans and merriment.

It is an event for all ages, starting at 11am. There will be over 800 eggs hidden for the hunt, which will be broken down in to three to four age groups. There will be golden egg prizes for each age group. All are welcome and invited. Adults will be well stimulated as always, with the bar and food truck open and in full swing. All of the games and activities typically available at Maho Crossroads will be open to the public, including Corn-hole, Bocce ball, Ping Pong, and Giant Connect 4. The surf shop will be open as always at their regular rates and hours.

Don’t miss this beach front festive tom-foolery that your actual child or your inner-child is sure to enjoy. If you are arriving by boat, you might be lucky enough to have the Easter Bunny come drop in and say hello to you on your mooring, with the infamous Duckling as this giant furry creature’s kayak captain.

Taylor Lissandrello