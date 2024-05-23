Business Spotlight: St. John Resort Villas

St. John Resort Villas is a company started and operated by husband/wife duo Al & Marykae Scott and managed by their on-island property management and concierge team.



The Scotts love St. John and have been visiting for many years, often bringing their extended family and friends along for the trip. Through these experiences, they have learned what aspects of a vacation can and should be hassle-free. The Scotts have created an stress-free, hassle-free experience where guests can avoid wasting their vacation time in lines and skip straight to the fun part. Every aspect of your trip can be booked directly through St. John Resort Villas website, stjohnresortvillas.com – your luxury villa, your rental vehicles, your private charter excursions, and land/sea transfers from the airport directly to your villa and they are offering an amazing discount if you book your stay before June 30th.

On the beach, villa options are just steps away from the sea, and a conveniently close proximity to the heart of Cruz Bay. Properties like this are a complete rarity on St. John. The sea in the bay remains calm, making it great for all types of water activities. These properties are a dream for the water sports enthusiast, as they have complimentary kayaks, stand up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and life jackets. It is not uncommon to spend time with sea turtles, octopi, and varieties of tropical fish while snorkeling from these waterfront villas. Comfy lounge chairs are already set up on the beach, allowing you to have more time to enjoy your day; no need to spend your beach day searching for parking, fighting for shade, and lugging equipment to and from your car. With a rinse off station at each villa, the conveniences just keep adding up.

St. John Resort Villas has streamlined your trip to truly redefine what it means to be a one-stop shop in luxury travel. Their focus is to have guests enjoying themselves as soon as they step off the plane. If requested, St. John Resort Villas staff can pick guests up from the airport and take them to the refreshing beverages awaiting them on the luxury powerboat catamaran. Just sit back and relax and enjoy the comfortable ride to your St. John villa. No waiting in lines, no stress. You will also have the option to have your rental vehicle ready to go in your driveway with the keys in the kitchen. A luxury experience should eliminate all hassle and St. John Resort Villas executes this with precision.

St. John Resort Villas was established to accommodate the needs of couples, families, large groups, wedding parties, and even corporate getaways. The unique properties allow for easy accessibility between villas when required by large parties.

St. John Resort Villas offers a seamless booking experience through a comprehensive website that is easy for guests to navigate. It has detailed pictures, floor plans, and full descriptions of each property. On the website, guests can view the specifics regarding rental vehicles, luxury airport transfers to their villa, and daytime or sunset boat charters with their experienced, knowledgeable, fun-loving captain.

The on-island concierge team is available to answer all questions, before and during your stay. The team is staffed by St. John residents with plenty of knowledge regarding the territory and everything it has to offer. Each picture-perfect villa is fully renovated and professionally landscaped. The Scotts have curated beautiful artwork from their world travels to uniquely decorate each property.

For very large groups, such as weddings or corporate events, St. John Villa Rentals can accommodate guests in a total of 29 bedrooms in 9 villas, all within a close proximity to each other. This type of offering is very rare on St. John and definitely accentuates the one-of-a-kind experience available through these properties.

For a more secluded getaway, the very popular Lime in de Coconut is the perfect choice! This property has undergone extensive renovations throughout the 7+ years that the Scotts have owned it. This past September, the bedrooms and bathrooms were all renovated, and the gorgeous infinity pool was refinished. The high quality of care and love given to this property is completely evident.

Lime in de Coconut Villa has one of the largest finished outdoor areas of any villa on St. John. Features like an outdoor Bali hut with a hammock encourages guests to seek the perfect place to relax while listening to the gentle waves crashing. The outside living area is breathtaking with its custom brick upper and lower patios. Pathways on the property lead guests to a pocket beach with comfy loungers, palapas, and a rack of kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and snorkeling gear. No shoes necessary from villa to sea! A conveniently placed ladder offers direct access to the sea.

All St. John Resort Villa properties are maintained at the highest level of service and are continuously going through renovations to stay up to date with the needs of each guest. Guest comment forms are at each villa. The team uses this feedback to keep everything in tip-top shape and to make decisions when planning upgrades to the properties.

Their newest property is a real showstopper – Utopia Villa in Upper Peter Bay! This villa features 7 bedrooms, 8 baths and has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation/rebuild. This villa is truly unlike anything I have ever seen on St. John. The view from the top of Upper Peter Bay is incredible – not sure if the word “breathtaking” can do it justice, but that is exactly what happened to me when I first walked out onto the deck. I legitimately gasped at the panoramic view of Jost Van Dyke, Tortola, St. Thomas, and Lower Peter Bay. Seeing the sunset from Utopia is awe- inspiring. Due to the villa’s proximity to the National Park, guests will also be surrounded by enchanting nocturnal sounds from the island wildlife.

The open-concept design of Utopia features an enormous great room, a huge chef’s kitchen, a living room with comfortable sectional seating, a dining area with a custom-made mahogany table with seating for 12 and additional seating at the island for 5 people. The cherry on top are the large glass windows and doors – it is impossible to find a bad view. The materials used throughout Utopia have been imported from around the world. Guests will want to return to this dreamy villa for every visit once they experience it for themselves.

St. John Resort Villas is a vacationer’s dream, with beautiful, pristine properties and a dedicated concierge/property management team prepared to curate your perfect visit. No need to feel overwhelmed while planning your visit – their website, stjohnresortvillas.com, is an amazing starting point to find everything you need.

Let St. John Resort Villas help arrange your airport transfer in their luxury new 36’ Aquila catamaran directly to St. John. Staying at a waterfront property? Have the captain drop you right at the beach in front of your villa, where your rental vehicle will be waiting for you. Let your dedicated and experienced captain customize a private charter excursion based around your desired adventure. The luxury motor catamaran is equipped with the latest foil technology for a super-fast, very smooth ride. It has a large, shaded area, but still boasts plenty of places for relaxing in the sun!

The dedicated, full-time concierge team will be available to answer your questions and make you feel right at home. They can also assist you with finding a private chef, getting pre-arrival villa provisioning, on-site live music and entertainment, in-villa yoga, massage therapy, or anything else you could possibly imagine making your dream come to life.

Ready to book your stay with St. John Resort Villas? Use promo code NEWSOFSTJ while booking your trip with travel dates between August 1st and November 2nd and receive 15% off your stay if you finalize your booking before June 30th.

The Scotts love to see the world and they have taken every experience into account to continually improve their offerings. You will not be disappointed when you book with St. John Resort Villas (stjohnresortvillas.com), offering the most and best on St John!







