Business Spotlight: Ring in the New Year at Honeymoon Beach!

-Seasons Greetings! I hope that you all enjoyed a long and lovely Christmas weekend and that the New Year on the horizon will bring another eventful few days to round out your holiday season. Oh, speaking of the upcoming holiday weekend, if you are on St. John, there is a great new way to ring in the new year with your toes in the sand and a drink in your hand!

Recently, a ton of fun new waterfront dinning and activity options have been popping up for boaters and landlubbers alike to enjoy here in the local USVI waters! And, VI Eco Tours & Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon are no exception to these expanded activities. Bikini’s on the Beach has expanded their daytime hours into the evening and are serving Barbeque dinners with live entertainment nightly starting at 6PM along the shoreline of one of St. John’s most stunning beaches.

I’ll get to the holiday festivities in just a bit, but first, let’s dive into this amazing dining experience for a moment. On your next visit, imagine arriving to the beach just before sunset via private boat or free shuttle ride. Upon arrival, you are whisked through the sand to your covered table where you will dine upon Caribbean Barbeque specialties from the land and sea, delightful island fusion side dishes and tropical cocktails.

You may hear the sounds of a steel drum or an acoustic guitar on the gentle sway of the breeze as you dine from the expansive catalog of local musicians who perform at Honeymoon during dinner service. Or, maybe you will happen upon an evening where a full band is featured and you can dance the night away in the sand after dinner. And you will enjoy the entirety of this eclectic evening from the beautiful shores of Honeymoon Beach with this as your backdrop….

Now, you’ll want to arrive early to score one of these comfortable covered cabanas as they are first come first serve. But you won’t find a seat in the “house” without a view to match the incredible ambiance!

Getting to Honeymoon is easy and there are several ways to do it! Bikini’s shuttle will offer free transportation to and from the beach beginning at 5PM each evening from the iconic Caneel Bay Resort’s parking lot. You can either taxi to the resort or drive yourself there and take advantage of the free parking. Enjoy the sunset from the beach while sipping on a sundowner before dinner, or stop an overlook on your way out to take in the colors of the sky prior to your dining engagement on the beach!

Or, you could arrive at Honeymoon by boat…Book a sunset sail and arrange for a drop off at Honeymoon Beach with your captain. What a beautiful way to arrive for an eclectic dining experience!

Bikini’s on the Beach is serving up decadent Caribbean Barbeque Dinners Monday Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6PM-9PM. Reservations are recommended and you can reserve your table online or by calling (340) 779-2155.

Oh, and about that New Year’s Eve Celebration…

This is going to be a not-to-be-missed event on St. John on the eve of the new year at the stunning Honeymoon Beach. I can think of no better way to spend the dwindling hours of 2021 than gathering in this incredible natural space with live music, fire dancers, dinner and drinks.

For $125 per person, each guest can join the celebration and will enjoy the following festivities and amenities:

A Caribbean BBQ dinner will be served from 6-9pm: Chicken, pork, ribs, Mahi Mahi & vegetarian options will be accompanied by four sides & dessert.

A 20-ounce Silicone Souvenir Cup with Painkiller cocktail upon arrival

A local DJ playing Reggae, Calypso, Oldies & International Hits until 2022 is upon us.

Live music during dinner

Fire Dancing show by an amazing local performer from 9-9:30

A complimentary glass of champagne at midnight.

Hats, noise makers and other festive accompaniments

Cash bar until 1AM.

The New Year’s Eve Party at Honeymoon Beach is also easily accessible by free shuttle or by your own pre-arranged private vessel. What a way to spend the last evening of 2021…And an incredible way to say hello to the first hours of the New Year! VIP upgrades to a private cabana and pre-purchased bottles of Moet are available. Just ask when you call to book your reservation (340) 79-2155!

New Year’s Eve reservations can also be made online. Book your dining experience in a private cabana today!

Whether you are here to celebrate the New Year, or a little later in the winter, be sure to check out the new dining experience at Honeymoon Beach. I assure you, it will be a magical evening to remember!

Oh, and, this will be one of the first of many evening shindigs on the beach…Stay tuned for info on upcoming Full Moon Parties at Honeymoon, beginning in January! Follow along on their website to stay updated on upcoming events.

Save 25% on lunch, dinner and/or drinks at Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon!