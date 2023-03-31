Business Spotlight: A St. John Favorite Is Opening For Lunch!

Happy Friday! When the sun sets on St. John, there are plenty of places to eat, drink, sing, and dance the night away in Cruz Bay. Lunch options during the day however… much more limited. That’s why we were thrilled to learn that Lovango Rum Bar, which serves hands down some of the best pizza and craft cocktails on Island, is opening for lunch starting Monday, April 3rd.

Lovango Rum Bar announced that their new, expanded hours are Monday through Friday from 11:30am-11:00pm and Saturday & Sunday from 4:00pm-11:00pm.

They’ll continue to serve the same menu all throughout the day, which means, not only can you get their authentic Neapolitan style pizza for lunch, there will also be options such as paninis, salads, wings, charcuterie boards, and more.

Takeout orders will also be available, so if you’re moving a little slow because you had too much fun the night before, you can place an order online and enjoy it at home.

Pro Tip: Lovango Rum Bar has a delicious Kale Caesar Salad. The kale is locally grown on St. John at a hydroponic farm called Love City Fresh.

If you’re on St. John on April 3rd and looking for something fun to do, Lovango will have live music with Lauren on the patio for its lunch opening from 12-2pm.

In addition to being known for its pizza and innovative drinks, live music is the norm at Lovango, which is located just a short walk from the ferry dock.

Sunset sessions on the patio from 4:30-6:30pm are a daily occurrence. You do have to arrive early to guarantee a seat though, since Lovango does not take reservations and guests are seated on a first come first serve basis. However, if there is a wait, they will put you on their waitlist and there are plenty of options nearby to grab a quick drink in Cruz Bay until your table is ready.

After dinner, Lovango regularly has small, intimate concerts late night under the lights on the main stage. These run from 9:00pm-11:00pm and are free to attend. You can check out their April music schedule below, which can also be found updated each month on their website and social media pages.