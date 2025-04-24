Business Spotlight: A New Property Available in Cruz Bay with a Priceless View!

If you are looking to build a new home in Cruz Bay, look no further. A property lies waiting for its destined occupant nestled at the top of Jacobs Ladder, right across from The Hills. Equipped with a large concrete pool, 22,000 gallon capacity cisterns, and an excavated area to build. However, the diamond in the rough in regards to this property surely pertains to the view.

This multi-faceted property can satisfy the vast majority of desires that one may seek while on the quest to purchase a property on this breathtaking island so many have come to call home. Sunsets are spectacular and the property is permitted to build. It includes beautiful blueprints and building plans, provided by 18 Latitude Designs. Although it is cleared of unwanted foliage and catch and catch and keep, the property still hosts a rubber tree and some other larger trees for the perfect amount of shade. For your explorative pleasures, the property also contains a bounty of Blue Rock and Chicago Pavers, perfect for all of your building needs.

Priced at $595,00, the seller is a licensed real estate broker with Holiday Homes. Pictures simply do not give this beautiful property justice, it is well worth the time to see it with your own eyes.

Contact Katie Zachary of Holiday Homes of St. John to start the journey of purchasing this must see property and start building St. John’s next beautiful home. It’s location and spectacular views are perfect for all types of buyers. Whether you have a family, looking for yourself, or hoping to add to the commercial housing for locals and tourists, this property can accommodate any of the ideas you may have; Embodying the foundation for your dreams of building and development.

Katie Zachary

Broker Associate

Holiday Homes of St. John

Office: 340.776.6776

Cell: 340.227.3700

Fax: 340.774.8042

T.G. Nadler