Business Spotlight: A Day of Luxury on Silver Coral

A lot of you out there are probably in the midst of the beginnings of some chilly weather in the states. You’re likely starting to daydream about your annual winter warm up. Let the vacation planning begin! What better way to spend a day on St. John than being on the water aboard Love City’s newest luxury charter boat?

The team at Love City Excursions is truly elevating the power boat charter experience with the newest vessel in their fleet. Silver Coral is a 36’ long, 15’ wide Aquila power catamaran that offers expansive and comfortable seating options for fun in the sun (or shade!). The seating features bow seats that expand to full loungers for the ultimate comfort in sunbathing.

Additionally, there is extensive seating and tables in the main salon for your party of up to twelve people.

This spacious vessel also has comfortable and accessible marine restrooms, lending to the convenience of a yacht-like experience.

Before you get on the boat, you will consult with your captain to plan your perfect day in the crystal clear waters of the Virgin Islands. Your first mate and US Coast Guard certified captain will guide you to an array of snorkel spots, private coves, beach bars and other adventures on your custom charter.

With all of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, an all-inclusive, on board experience is a great option for the perfect day. And Silver Coral has EVERYTHING you need to do that. Start by enjoying a catered breakfast from St. John Provisions that is included in the price of your trip. Add a mimosa or Bloody Mary from the open bar to get your day off to a great start!

The bar menu is the most extensive I have seen on a day charter boat. They even take requests when you book if you don’t see what you’re looking for in the offerings. There are a plethora of specialty cocktails, wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverages and top shelf liquors with mixers to choose from.

After breakfast, you can go just about anywhere in the St. Thomas/St. John waters for an exciting snorkel.

Owners and co-captains, Joe and Katie Zachary, have lived on St. John for thirteen and fourteen years, respectively. With a combined 18 years of boating experience, this lovely couple knows all of the hidden gems of the underwater world in the USVI waters and will be glad to show you! But we aren’t going to reveal those secrets here 🙂

To conclude your morning swim, float for a bit on some of the provided flotation devices and then board the boat via the large swim platform. By now, you’re likely hungry. But with the BVI still closed to visitors (pending reopening date December 1) and certain restrictions in place at local spots lunch options may be a little restricting.

But, on Silver Coral, you have your own private floating dining room! This makes it super easy to swing by Lime Out or Pizza Pi and pick up lunch to enjoy in the luxurious comfort of your own boat.

We aren’t done talking food yet. When I said all-inclusive, I meant it. After a full day on the water, your first mate will serve a cheese platter and warm chocolate chip cookies during the ride home!

Here’s an interesting bonus to their pricing structure as well. Have you ever gone on a charter and been surprised by a hefty fuel charge at the end of the day? The day rate for Silver Coral factors in your fuel cost ahead of time and includes it in the overall. The only thing NOT included in your trip cost is food or beverage purchased from outside vendors, BVI customs fees (one day hopefully!) and the tip for your first mate and captain for an amazing and memorable day!

You can find out more about Love City Excursions and their newest vessel, Silver Coral, on their website. While you’re there, check out their first two boats, Catzilla 1 & 2! Contact Katie today to find out about booking Silver Coral for an ultimate day of luxury on the water this season.

All photos provided by Lindsay Vann Photography and Scuba Maxsta.