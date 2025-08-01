Blind Donkey Opens in Former Quiet Mon Pub Space

Good Day! A beloved local haunt has been reborn. This week, The Blind Donkey – a brand new bar with a playful name and an old soul – opened its doors in the upstairs location once home to the iconic Quiet Mon Pub. After many months of anticipation, the familiar second-floor spot in downtown Cruz Bay is alive again with laughter, music, and clinking glasses. Locals and longtime visitors alike are eager to see how this new watering hole carries forward the legacy of its much-loved predecessor.

Quiet Mon Pub’s Legendary Legacy

For 26 years, Quiet Mon Pub was one of “the” spots in Cruz Bay to kick back with a cold drink and friends. It was a tiny Irish-Caribbean pub with an outsized impact on island life. Regulars and tourists crowded its classic wrap-around porch for breezy people-watching over downtown Cruz Bay, and many an afternoon melted into a late night amid the pub’s “come as you are” vibe. Quiet Mon was one of those rare places that made even first-timers feel like locals. Country star Kenny Chesney famously name-dropped Quiet Mon in his song Be As You Are (“Hang with the locals at the Quiet Mon…”), and you could often find its walls adorned with mementos like Chesney’s handwritten lyrics.

Sadly, in late 2023 this chapter of St. John history came to a close. Quiet Mon Pub announced it would serve its last round on December 17, 2023. The news hit Love City hard – Quiet Mon had been a home base for countless island stories and memories. In the weeks leading up to the last call, patrons flocked for final beers, shared hugs and tears, and swapped favorite Quiet Mon tales. Tributes poured in on social media, and just days after its closing, Kenny Chesney himself posted a special goodbye: an acoustic video of him strumming and singing inside the empty Quiet Mon Pub as a personal tribute. It was a heartfelt sendoff to the little pub that meant so much to so many.

A New Era: From Quiet Mon to The Blind Donkey

Not long after Quiet Mon’s closure, talk began swirling about what would come next for that storied upstairs space. By spring of 2024, it was clear something was in the works – plans for a new bar had been submitted for historic renovation approvals. Business partners Todd Beaty and Patrick Rooney, recognizing what Quiet Mon meant to the community, had signed on to breathe new life into the vacant pub. They saw an opportunity to continue the tradition of a beloved island bar, building on Quiet Mon’s friendly, laid-back spirit while putting their own twist on it. The Blind Donkey officially opened on Monday, July 28, 2025, marking the dawn of a new era for this cherished Cruz Bay locale.

Meet The Blind Donkey: What to Expect

So, what’s the vibe at The Blind Donkey? In many ways, the new bar honors the spirit of its predecessor – it’s still a casual, come-as-you-are spot where locals and visitors can unwind over drinks and good company. The name itself brings a smile and a nod to St. John’s famous free-roaming donkeys (don’t worry, none of our four-legged friends have tried to climb the stairs…yet!). The owners have kept the atmosphere warm, welcoming, and unpretentious, much as Quiet Mon’s was, ensuring that longtime island residents feel at home while newcomers are greeted like old friends.

That said, The Blind Donkey also brings its own fresh flavor. The interior has been refreshed and reimagined. The bar is well-stocked and ready to serve: open daily from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am, it offers everything from an ice-cold beer to creative craft cocktails. In fact, the Blind Donkey leans into the craft cocktail vibe more than Quiet Mon did, adding a dash of mixology to the menu. Happy hour runs every afternoon from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, featuring two-for-one Moscow Mules and draft beer specials to entice the post-beach crowd. And yes, the famous balcony is still there – offering that same wonderful view of Cruz Bay’s colorful street scene below, a perfect perch to watch the world go by with a drink in hand.

A Warm Welcome and New Memories

The opening of The Blind Donkey is a bright spot for St. John, especially for those who mourned Quiet Mon’s closing. It’s a reassurance that the island’s social heartbeat continues in that upstairs space – slightly reinvented, but still familiar. Already, longtime Quiet Mon regulars have been spotted at The Blind Donkey’s bar, toasting to the new chapter and swapping old Quiet Mon stories. Many are thrilled to see the tradition of an upbeat, no-frills Cruz Bay pub live on. As one local put it, “Quiet Mon will never be replaced, but seeing lights back on upstairs and friends laughing up there again just feels right.”

Only time will tell what new legends will grow from The Blind Donkey, but the outlook is promising. If you find yourself on St. John, stop by The Blind Donkey to raise a glass to this renaissance. Whether you were a Quiet Mon devotee or it’s your first time climbing those stairs, you’ll be met with a cold drink, a friendly crowd, and that laid-back Love City vibe we all cherish. In a place where you can be a tourist, a beach bum, or a star, and be as you are, the spirit of Quiet Mon Pub lives on – happily kicking up its heels at The Blind Donkey.