Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon Announces Permanent Closure

Good Morning All! I don’t have much info on this topic because I have not yet received a response to a request for further comment. But, I have received SO many messages about this topic that I felt I should share the news with you all….The services on the beach at Honeymoon will officially not be re-opening with VI Eco Tours leading the the operations.

In January, the beachfront bar and restaurant announced an abrupt and, seemingly, temporary closure due to maintenance and repairs.

But, yesterday, a post went up on the Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon Facebook page, announcing that they would not, in fact, be re-opening at the beach that is technically a part of the Caneel Bay property (leased from VI National Park).

Thank you for your patience this past season. We were sad to have to close the beach + beach bar back in January, and will unfortunately not be reopening it as it was before, with the Virgin Islands Ecotours team at the helm. Caneel Bay Resort has different plans for their long-term development, so we will be moving onward. – Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon Facebook Post – 8/5/2022 Now, I’m not exactly sure what the part about Caneel means….It’s been my understanding that “long-term” and Caneel Bay certainly are not synonymous these days. The future of the resort is still very much wrapped up in legal red tape on both the Federal level and local level ( read the most current update here ) with a potential expiration date for the current management team in September of 2023 (thirteen months). So, unless there is something that hasn’t hit the presses yet, that statement bewilders me a bit. But, I am not behind the scenes and, without a response for comment, can’t speak to the meaning behind it. This particular query is simply to squash the multitude of comments and questions about Caneel that, I’m sure, will follow. So, I’m simply saying that I’m as confused as all of you and I don’t have the answers at present 🙂

So, that’s all I have for you in regards to the closing of the services at Honeymoon Beach. The beach itself is still open to boaters and hikers in its previous state without any additional services.

You cannot hike to the remote beach from Caneel Bay as the property is still closed to the public. But you can easily access both Solomon and Honeymoon on foot via the Lind Point Trail which is accessible via the stairs behind the National Park Visitor Center in Cruz Bay. The hike in is about 20 minutes and without any major inclines. But the terrain is rocky…So footwear other than flip flops is recommended. Also, bring plenty of water…It’s getting hot out there guys and gals! If someone in your party is timid about the hike or not very mobile, you can also access the beach by boat. Rent a dinghy, Zodiac or Whaler from Wharfside Watersports or Ocean Runner and explore the day away, making a stop at Honeymoon and any other beach of your choosing!

Sorry for sharing the not-so-great news today gang. I know a lot of you have been asking for months about this topic and I only just received the answer myself. I DO have a ton of really great updates for you all next week though! So, thanks for following along and have a wonderful weekend…Where ever you are in the world 🙂