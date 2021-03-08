Big Time Boats – Motor Yacht KAOS

Good Morning! I hope that all of you had an absolutely spectacular weekend and that your Monday is off to a great start! We took a much deserved day off yesterday and actually went on a non-working boat day. Ryan Matthews with On the Sea Charters took us out for a beautiful day of snorkeling, beach hopping and whale hunting. Well, we didn’t find any whales, but we did happen upon billions of dollars of boats on the docks at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.

A few of these are pretty familiar at this point. Sailing Yacht EOS and Motor Yacht Rising Sun have been in the USVI for most of the past year.

But Motor Yacht KAOS was a new one for me and I was intrigued to look into this incredibly stunning vessel!

KAOS, formerly called Jubilee, is a 110 meter luxury vessel that houses all of the amenities and a crew of 46 people in the 31 crew cabins! The boat was originally built in the Netherlands in 2017 and was refitted in 2020. The fifteen lavish staterooms on board sleep up to 30 lucky cruisers with one owner suite, four VIP suites and ten doubles. Unfortunately, this beautiful vessel is not for sale or for charter so this is about as close as we will get…Not that we could afford it if it were 🙂

KAOS offers generous outdoor teak deck areas with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor cinema, swimming pool, jacuzzi, BBQ areas, a lavish swim platform and an outdoor bar.

Also adorning the upper deck of the vessel is a touch and go helipad!

The interior of KAOS continues the luxuries with lavish decor, a steam room, sauna, gym, beach club, club lounge and elevator.

KAOS was originally built as Jubilee for the late Emir of Qatar. Following the passing of the Arab leader, the boat was listed for sale at the ticket price of $310 million. It was purchased, and is currently owned, by heiress to the Walmart fortune, Nancy Walton.