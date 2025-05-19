Beach Break: Hawksnest Beach

Good morning St John,

It is well known that we are home to some of the best beaches in the whole world, and we like to take some time to highlight the different beaches that make St. John so special. Take a moment out of your day and imagine you are back on St. John (for those who have been) and if you haven’t had the chance to visit our beautiful island let this article transport you for a brief moment to Hawksnest Beach!

You have just come off the famous Red Hook ferry and you are looking for one of the many beaches to relax on, you grab a taxi and start traveling out of Cruz Bay. With the sun shining and the UV levels high you cannot wait to get near the water, you decide to get off at the first stop, Hawksnest Beach. You look around and notice that they have everything you could want for a day on the beach, picnic tables, charcoal grills, bathrooms and more, making it the perfect spot to spend your day.

Surrounded by lush green trees that fill in the St. John landscape, you find the perfect shaded spot to set up camp. You bring out your chair and dig your feet into the white sand beach which covers most of St. Johns’ shoreline, you crack open your favorite drink and let the sound of the waves wash over you. Surly this is paradise, as you sit back and take it all in, you begin to understand why so many people return to Hawksnest year after year. The beach, while easy to get to, somehow still feels like a hidden gem. The crowd is relaxed, the water is calm, and the only agenda here is to unwind.

The turquoise water gently laps at the shore just a few feet away, and it doesn’t take long before you’re tempted to wade in. Whether you’re floating on your back with the sun on your face or slipping on a snorkel mask to explore the reef just off the shore, the ocean here is always inviting. If you’re lucky, you might spot a sea turtle gliding gracefully through the shallows or a school of blue tang darting around the coral. It’s like swimming in a postcard.

Lunchtime rolls around and the grills start to fire up. The smell of burgers, fresh-caught fish, and BBQ fills the salty air. Hawksnest is perfect for a simple picnic or a full family cookout—there’s plenty of space and a friendly, community vibe that makes it easy to chat with a neighbor or fellow traveler.

As the day winds down, the shadows grow long, and the golden hour light begins to blanket the beach in a soft glow. Hawksnest sunsets are quiet but breathtaking, with the sun slowly dipping behind the horizon, casting orange and pink hues across the water. You take one last stroll down the beach, sand sticking to your feet, and feel a deep sense of peace.

St. John is full of stunning beaches, each with its own personality, but Hawksnest? It’s the kind of place that feels like it was made just for you. Whether it’s your first time or your fiftieth, it never loses that magic.

Until next time, Hawksnest. We’ll see you again soon.