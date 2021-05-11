Enter to Win in Support of the Animal Care Center!

The Island Green “Two Tickets to Paradise” fundraiser ended on May 1, but not before giving one lucky lover of St. John an all-inclusive trip valued at over $10k! If you missed your chance on the draw for that raffle, never fear! You have FOUR more days to purchase tickets for a similar contest…But this time it is in support of the Animal Care Center of St. John (ACC) and all of the rescue pups and kitties on island 🙂

The winner of the ACC’s raffle will enjoy a three night stay at the Cruz Bay Boutique Hotel, a full day sail aboard the Kekoa and a luxurious dinner for two at Dave & Jerry’s Steakhouse! If you are living on St. John or St. Thomas, this is a GREAT little treat yourself getaway to shoot for. This package would be a great way to add on to your already booked week long stay in order to spend a little extra time in Love City as well! Or maybe you’re just planning a long weekend in the VI. Either which way, you could win this $1200 package for two, simply by purchasing a $25 raffle ticket in support of our furry friends!

The ACC is a non-profit, no kill shelter that has facilitated the finding of a “furever” home for thousands of St. John rescues over their years of valuable service to the community. Through adoption programs, facilitation of animal “evacuation” flights, spay and neutering programs, feeding stations and volunteer powered dog walking schedules, this amazing organization acts a community advocate for the abandoned or homeless cats and dogs of St. John.

Their website states their mission as “a stable resource for the community, providing a no-kill shelter for homeless animals, a resource for animal lovers to find perfect pets, programs for island needs, and a community educational component.” And they are always selflessly looking out for the best long term interests of the animals of St. John.

And, helping US find our forever fuzzy companions! I adopted Chewy from the ACC seven glorious years ago. Ryan made the process so easy and was so supportive and re-assuring about my transition into dog-momhood. To say that he is the light of my life is an understatement 🙂

And, this week, you can enter to win a vacation package on St. John in support of the TLC that the ACC gives the animals here on island. There are two ways to purchase tickets:-

Call the ACC at 340-774-1625 to order the tickets via credit card over the phone. Purchase through PayPal via their website. If you donate via PayPal, PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL to [email protected] with your name and phone number to ensure ticket receipt.

Tickets are on sale until FRIDAY, May 14 and are $25 each or five for $100. The prize package is valid for up to two guests max and some blackout dates and restrictions do apply.

So, give them a call or head over to their website to buy some raffle tickets today! And THANK YOU, in advance, for supporting this amazing organization!