Aerial Is Open at The Saint — And the Reviews Are In: People Love It

There’s a new restaurant in Cruz Bay that’s already creating a buzz. Aerial, located at The Saint resort, is now open for dinner every night from 5 to 9 p.m., and for Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. And based on the early reviews, it’s quickly becoming a favorite.

You don’t need to be staying at The Saint or have a daypass to eat at Aerial—it’s fully open to the public. Just be sure to make a reservation ahead of time at saintstj.com/dining. The restaurant has limited seating and word is spreading fast.

So far, Aerial has been getting rave reviews for both the food and the overall experience. Diners have praised everything from the quality of the dishes to the atmosphere, the views, and the service. One guest called it “one of the best dining experiences we’ve ever had,” while another said they went 2 nights in a row for the same meal.

Heading up the kitchen is Chef Vincent Walker, whose resume is nothing short of impressive. He started his culinary career at McCrady’s in Charleston before joining the team at the Four Seasons Hotel. From there, he worked as a sous chef at the Peninsula in Beverly Hills, helped open Gordon Ramsay’s London Hotel in West Hollywood as a Sous Chef, and later helped launch Thomas Keller’s Bouchon in Beverly Hills, serving as both Sous Chef and Purchasing Manager.

One of the menu highlights that guests keep talking about is the hot stone experience, where diners sear their own meat or seafood on a scorching hot stone right at the table. It’s both a meal and an experience—and it’s been a standout favorite.

Every Friday night, things heat up even more with Aerial’s weekly fire dancer show. The performance happens at dark and is a lively way to end a meal and something you won’t find at most other restaurants on island.

Of course, the setting doesn’t hurt either. Aerial is perched above the pool at The Saint and has sweeping ocean views. Whether you’re catching the sunset at dinner or relaxing during brunch, the view alone is worth the visit.

Again, Aerial is open to the public, but with limited capacity, it’s a good idea to book ahead. You can reserve your table and learn more at saintstj.com/dining.

