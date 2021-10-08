Adored Deli to Re-Open its Doors!

Wow. Lot’s of re-opening news this week! All of which is progress and, in my opinion, super positive 🙂 This one made me smile from ear to ear, with the prospect of an Uncle Peep on the horizon lines…

Back in February, I shared some very sad news with you all. The bustling deli on the third floor of the Marketplace had closed it’s doors. Sam & Jacks was seemingly gone for good. But, this morning, I caught a glimpse of hope in my Facebook feed. Social media isn’t ALL bad, right?

I don’t have ANY details outside of this, but you were all so saddened by the closing last winter that I wanted to share the news with you immediately! I will be working on finding out the new opening date, location and other info to share with you all as soon as I can. Cheers, and have a great Fri-YAY!