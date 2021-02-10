ABC Announces TV Series Based on Elin Hilderbrand Trilogy

If you are an avid St. John vacationer and you love a good beach read, you have likely followed along a notorious author named Elin Hilderbrand. Dubbed “the queen of the summer beach read” by the New York Times, Hilderbrand is a local celebrity on St. John and created the “Paradise” trilogy. In these page turners, Hilderbrand drops the names of many St. John locals and locales, business owners and bar dwellers…Making Love City enthusiasts feel right at home, regardless of from where they are enjoying the three novels.

Last month, ABC announced the possibility of a new limited series entitled “Winter in Paradise” that features the characters and stories from these Best Selling, St. John centric novels. And, in turn, St. John herself 🙂

Producer, actress and ABC icon, Ellen Pompeo, will be teaming up with, Hilderbrand and the writers of “Mad Men,” to get this trilogy TV ready! ABC and Pompeo, most famously known for her role as Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy, have optioned the books and “Mad Men” writers Andre and Maria Jacquemetton are writing a pilot script and outline. The series HAS NOT fully been approved yet, but once those steps are finalized, we will hopefully have a green light on this series from ABC!

“The series focuses on Irene Steele, who shares her idyllic life in a beautiful Iowa City Victorian house with a husband who loves her to an extreme. But when her husband dies in a perplexing manner, she soon learns that he has been living a secret life with an entirely separate family on the distant Caribbean island of St. John. As Irene untangles a web of intrigue and deceit, and as she and her sons find themselves drawn into the vibrant island culture, they have to face the truth about their family and their future.” – Synopsis taken from variety.com

I don’t know about all of you, but I have high hopes to see this series moving forward! We are not sure yet as to the approval for the series OR the filming location but Hilderbrand told me this morning, “There’s a strong possibility that if the series gets the green light, part of the filming will be done on location.”

I’ll be following closely along on the movement of this project and keep you informed as I find out more about the future of this series!