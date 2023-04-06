A Weekend Full of Easter Activities

Working in tourism and the service industry on St. John, I have noticed a trend every spring. Right when the calendar flips to March, I start getting phone calls inquiring about Easter activities – egg hunts, brunches, and all of the pastel-colored family fun.

If you are still trying to solidify your plans, take a look at this growing list of Easter weekend activities.

Maho Crossroads will be hosting Easter events all weekend. First, there will be a free family egg hunt on Saturday, April 8th beginning at 12:30pm. The next day, they will be having a lobster tail special along with Smitty’s Sunday barbecue and their usual Bloody Mary bar.

Caneel Bay Beach Club is hosting an Easter egg hunt for children 12 and under on Sunday, April 9th from 1-4pm. This free children’s event will also include a kids lunch and a visit from the Easter bunny. The shuttles begin at 1pm and the hunt begins at 2pm – children must be accompanied by an adult.

P&P on Moorehead Point will have food and drinks on sale while DJ Fergie provides all the best variety of music on Easter Sunday beginning at 3pm. All are welcome – be prepared to dance!

Freshwater Church will be offering two services at Hawksnest beach, one at 8am and one at 10am. There will be a children’s activity offered during the 10am service. There will also be a free shuttle provided with pickup options from the Westin and Mongoose Junction for the 10am service.

Rum Hut will be serving up their delicious brunch menu from 11am-3pm on Easter Sunday. I recommend trying the mimosa bucket with all of the juice options. It is impossible to choose a favorite.

Please contact us or comment if you are hosting or if you know of an event that is not listed so we can update this list to be used as a resource. Thanks and Happy Easter!