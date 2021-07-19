Hi all, it’s Jenn! Hillary is on vacation this week, so she asked me to help out a bit. For those of you who know me, hello! I’ve missed you! And for those of you who are unfamiliar with me, I am the former publisher of News of St. John. Hello to you all too, and thank you for reading this great blog! I figured I’d provide a little island update for you all today. 🙂

Gosh, I don’t even know where to begin today. I guess we can talk about the obvious… The island is still B-U-S-Y. It’s unbelievable! The amount of people here now rivals March or April in a normal year. (Let’s be honest, 2020 and 2021 have been anything but normal – lol.) We are still seeing high season numbers during what is supposed to be the cusp of low season. It’s pretty crazy, but in a good way. We are just so darn happy that you all are traveling once again! And so happy that you’ve decided to visit us! Thank you!

Now let’s talk about the island itself… It’s so green! My goodness, this place looks GREAT! The hillsides are green and lush, and the flowers are all in bloom. It all really looks amazing, especially the flamboyants as Hillary mentioned last week.

So I just mentioned that we are on the cusp of low season right now. That means that it’s that time of year when some of our restaurants start to close for low season. ZoZo’s, La Tapa and Lovango Resort & Beach Club closed over the weekend. Skinny Legs recently announced that it is closing on August 7th, and Lime Inn is closing on August 21st. And here is some exciting news… When La Tapa reopens this fall, it will be in a brand new location on the waterfront. Stay tuned for more info on that!

Check back next week for Hillary’s full list of seasonal closings.

So here is an insider tip for those of you who plan to travel during this busy time on island: Drive east. Yes, the North Shore beaches are beautiful, but so are the beaches on the East End. And they are much quieter. I love taking guests out there on my Explore STJ island tours. And the views of St. John and the neighboring British Virgin Islands are incredible along the way. You should definitely check it out if you can!

If you happen to have a vacation scheduled and you would like to see the entire island, please consider booking an island tour with me. I would love to show you the gorgeous views, our beautiful beaches, the island’s historical sites and some fun off-the-beaten-path spots. You can check out my website at www.explorestj.com or you can email me at [email protected]. You can even check out my TripAdvisor reviews where I have an “Excellent” rating. As I mentioned the island is busy, so please book early, and that goes for everything – my island tour, boat charters, restaurants, etc. 🙂

I think this is where we will end today. If there is anything you are interested in and would like me to write about while Hillary is on vacation, please feel free to leave a comment or even send me an email.

Thanks all, have a wonderful day!