A Little Christmas Magic in the Skies

Good Morning! And Happy Christmas Eve to you all!

The sky was doing a lot of magical things last night and I was fortunate enough to be able to pause in my holiday errand running and capture it. I would imagine Santa and his reindeer were up there doing a few practice runs 🙂

First…This rainbow! I apologize that it isn’t a glamorous shot over the water, but I wasn’t doing anything particularly glamorous at the time. It was a beautiful sunny day and I was waiting for my laundry to dry at the laundromat in the country. I, all of a sudden, heard rain behind me and turned around to see this double rainbow. I feel like this time of year, these beautiful natural signs in the sky are little messages from our loved ones saying “Merry Christmas!”

Next, driving down the hill to the grocery for some last minute Christmas dinner ingredients, the color of the sky was show stopping! The hues of the golden hour, just before the sunset are always breathtaking in my opinion.

I looked to my friend and said, “It hasn’t set yet! We are going to the overlook!” So we paused on our grocery stop, sped down the hill and back up the other side to find that we were not the only ones with that idea 🙂 The overlook just up the hill from Mongoose Junction was packed with both rental and local vehicles. We managed to find a spot just up above the building that once was Asolare to enjoy the show…

It’s days like yesterday that I sometimes get lost in the rush of real life while living on St. John. Work all morning then running around to get laundry and last minute holiday shopping done. Yes, we do have to take care of real life things here in Love City. It just oftentimes takes A LOT longer 🙂 It’s easy to get caught up in the movement of the day. But then that magic in the sky happened and reminded me to be grateful for where I am and that this time of year is all about spreading cheer and kindness. And hey, in addition to the eye candy, the only traffic jam we had to deal with looking for parking to watch the sunset.

We will have a holiday message from Love City to share with you tomorrow morning. But, in the meantime, I hope that your holidays get off to a very wonderful start this evening!