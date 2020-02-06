ZoZo’s H20 Opens Today!

ZoZo’s H20 opens tonight on Lovango Cay. Image credit: Anne Bequette

The day is finally here, and I could not be more excited! ZoZo’s H20 is reopening today on Lovango Cay!

Last summer, I was invited to meet Mark Snider at his hotel in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (I happened to be traveling in that area when he first reached out to me, asking to meet on St. John. So I was fortunate to be able to visit and spend a few nights at the Nantucket Hotel, which is beautiful by the way.) Mark told me how he was planning to build a resort on Lovango Cay, and he wanted to pick my brain a bit about St. John, its people, its visitors and the community as a whole. Mark also dropped a bombshell on me during that meeting – he told me that ZoZo’s was coming back, and I was stunned. And needless to say, I was super excited.

During that meeting, Mark told me that ZoZo’s would reopen February 1st on Lovango Cay. Knowing how very real “island time” is in the Caribbean, I doubted him. Mark assured me he would prove me wrong, and I happily accepted the challenge. Well today, I am so eager to tell you all that Mark and John Ferrigno, the owner of ZoZo’s, did it. ZoZo’s H20 officially opens today, and I could not be happier for them both.

I was invited to its launch party earlier this week, as was my friend Anne Bequette. Anne is a wonderful photographer, and she took numerous pics during the two-hour event. Here are a few of Anne’s pics showing the space…

A dock & waterfront walkway. Image credit: Anne Bequette

The first guests arrive. Image credit: Anne Bequette

The main dining space. Image credit: Anne Bequette

Waterfront seating. Image credit: Anne Bequette

The bar area. Image credit: Anne Bequette

Bar swings. Image credit: Anne Bequette

Bench seating beside the bar. Image credit: Anne Bequette

The kitchen. Image credit: Anne Bequette

Three hiking trails are available for guests to enjoy. Image credit: Anne Bequette

It looks pretty great. doesn’t it?!

ZoZo’s H20 will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. It is located on Lovango Cay, which is a short, 10-minute or so boat ride from Cruz Bay. You can arrive by private boat or by taking Lovango’s new ferry service which is provided by Cruz Bay Watersports. You can book your ferry spot online by clicking this link. Ferries will leave from Cruz Bay and Red Hook. There is a small fee to take the ferry. You could also arrive by private boat.

