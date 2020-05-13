ZoZo’s H20 Not Reopening on Lovango

Well folks, we have sad news to share with you all today. ZoZo’s H20 has decided not to reopen on Lovango and is no longer affiliated with the Lovango Beach Club and Resort.

ZoZo’s H2o opened on Lovango Cay back in February. (Lovango Cay is roughly a 10-minute boat ride from Cruz Bay.) It was the first time that ZoZo’s had reopened following the 2017 hurricanes. ZoZo’s was located at Caneel Bay from 2013 to 2017 and at Gallows Point prior to that. It originally opened in the current Extra Virgin Bistro spot back in 1999.

ZoZo’s H20 was scheduled to be opened from February through June, and then planned to close until December. At that time, it would reopen when the Beach Club at Lovango first opened. The Beach Club is currently under construction.

After chatting with John Ferrigno, the owner of ZoZo’s H20, and Mark Snider, the owner of Lovango Resort & Beach Club, it appears that there was an issue regarding lease terms.

Unfortunately there are not any plans to reopen ZoZo’s elsewhere, according to John. He added, “if it’s not on St. John, it’s not ZoZo’s.”

Mark Snider said they are continuing to build out the next phase of the Lovango Resort and Beach Club. They do plan to have another restaurant in place upon the reopening.