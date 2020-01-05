Well Established Business Up For Sale

Back in October, we told you how the popular Cruz Bay Boutique Hotel had recently completed a renovation and expansion. Today, we’d like to let you all know that it’s now for sale. Who is ready to operate a well established hotel in paradise? Perhaps the new owner is reading this blog right now!

The Cruz Bay Boutique Hotel is a 15-room hotel located in the heart of Cruz Bay. Lime Inn and De’ Coal Pot are located directly across the street, and Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse is located its ground floor beside the reception area. It’s a clean, modern and very popular hotel that’s been open for more than 10 years. And it’s right around the corner from the ferry dock. This is a prime location.

Here are the official details straight from its listing:

Priced at 2019 Appraised Value. Licensed 15 Key hotel with premium restaurant space in the heart of Cruz Bay, St. John, USVI. Business includes rare valuable town real estate ownership & long-term leasehold mix. Strong 9.5% CAP rate & tremendous potential for increased revenue due to current below market-value room rates, & with the implementation of modern marketing techniques. Superb location, just a 1 minute walk from the ferry dock & beach! Excellent condition, 83 solar panels and diesel backup generator. Solid steakhouse anchor tenant. Ten year track record/reputation, consistently ranked #1 hotel on TripAdvisor with 5 stars & over 500 reviews. Excellent turn-key business opportunity with tons of repeat guest clientele – a true money maker!

Small side note: The potential sale of this hotel will not affect current or future reservations.

So what do you think? Think you have what it takes to run a successful business here on St. John? The Cruz Bay Boutique Hotel is being offered for $5,050,000. For more information, please contact its listing realtor, Amanda Arquit, at amanda@cruzbayrealty.com. You can also contact one of our sponsors for more information.

Tag: St. John business for sale