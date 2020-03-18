Wednesday Update from St. John

Hello everyone! I just wanted to put out a quick update to let you all know what is happening down here.

As of this morning (7:30 a.m.), there are only two cases of COVID-19 in the US Virgin Islands.

Our airports and seaports remain open, and will remain open at this time.

The British Virgin Islands will begin restricting visitors beginning tomorrow, March 19, 2020. Only BVI residents, belongers and those with a valid work permit will be able to enter the BVI.

A few of our restaurants have decided to close temporarily in an effort to stop the spread. Others have decided to offer take-out only. The restaurants who continue to offer in-house dining will limit the number of patrons to 50, per order of the Governor.

At this time, only the timeshare side of Grande Bay has decided to close. The hotel side of Grande Bay is staying open. All other hotels on St. John remain open and plan to stay open.

The National Park is open and will remain open. The Park has decided to close its Visitor Center and has cancelled all guided hikes and park programs. The beaches, trails and water are open.

