Want to Know Who Owns a Certain Property? Here’s How…

Hello everyone, and happy Saturday! Saturday, Tuesday, it’s all really the same at this point, isn’t it?? Yesterday we showed you all how you could literally drive the streets of St. John using Google and Apple Maps. I’m sure you stumbled on some beautiful properties and views. 🙂

When you’re driving down the road and you see an incredible villa, part of you (or at least me) wants to know who owns the property. Or perhaps you’re doing a little villa shopping and you’re curious who owns a parcel or even the adjoining land. Well, you can find out that information pretty easily. And today, we’re going to tell you how.

The way it works is simple: First, visit https://usvi.mapgeo.io. There you’ll find two main ways to search for a property record. First, you can zoom in to either St. John, St. Thomas or St. Croix. Once you zoom in to a particular island, the property lines will pop up. Click on the parcel of interest to you, and you will see the owner’s information.

You can also look up property information by address, property owner or property id. For example, you can type in Peter Bay if you want to pull up the property records in that area.

This system was launched in 2014. At the time, the then-lieutenant governor stated: “Our goal remains to remove the mystery associated with property records of this territory … Recent updates to the GIS viewer, which provides property data and the territory’s most current aerial photography, now gives users access to a wealth of property information, to include zoning, flood zone, soil and topography data and street addresses.”

Please note: The information is not updated in realtime.

Just like the maps we told you about yesterday, this site is great for passing lots of time. Enjoy everyone! Have a wonderful weekend!

