Virtual Vacation: Klein Bay

Hello everyone, and welcome to the middle of the week! Today’s Virtual Vacation will bring you all to a lesser-known spot on the island’s south shore. Klein Bay is located about 10 minutes from Cruz Bay and is a small bay within Rendezvous Bay. It’s a beautiful place. See for yourselves…

Beautiful, isn’t it?

Now I understand that many of you are curious when travelers will be able to return to the island, so you can enjoy these beautiful views for yourselves. While the Governor has not indicated when that announcement will come, it is expected to occur later or tomorrow. We will share that information with you as soon as we receive it. In the meantime, have a wonderful day everyone!

St. Johnopoly: It’s just like being on St. John… when you can’t be. 🙂

St. Johnopoly is just like the traditional Monopoly game, but it is completely customized for St. John. If you would like a bit of St. John to arrive at your doorstep, order yours at www.newsofstjohn.com/stjohnopoly