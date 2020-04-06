Virtual Vacation: Jumbie

Hello everyone, and happy Tuesday! Who wants to take a virtual vacation today??! You know you do!

Today we’re bringing you over to Jumbie, one of our favorite beaches on St. John’s north shore. It also happens to be a favorite of Dalton’s, my 21-month-old son. There are only a handful of parking spots at Jumbie, so it never gets too crowded. It does include a short walk in the woods – 320 feet to be exact – and it’s completely worth it. Today’s video is under three minutes long. Enjoy!

The Governor announced Monday afternoon (April 6, 2020) that all beaches in the US Virgin Islands will be closed through April 20. This video was filmed last week, prior to the Governor’s announcement.

