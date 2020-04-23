Virtual Vacation: Hawksnest

Hello everyone, and happy Thursday! We recognize that you cannot visit St. John for the time being, so we’re bringing the island to you! Today’s Virtual Vacation features on one my favorite spots on the island – Hawksnest.

Hawksnest is located on St. John’s north shore and is the closest beach to Cruz Bay that you can park at or taxi to. (Honeymoon and Solomon are closer to Cruz Bay, but you need to hike to those or take a golf cart ride through the former Caneel Bay resort. That ride costs $5 each way.) Hawksnest has a rather large parking area, and the beach is just a short stroll from the lot. Hawksnest has two pavilions that you can rent through the National Park. It also has several grills.

Now without further ado, here is today’s Virtual Vacation…

