Hello everyone, and happy Thursday! Who wants to take a Virtual Vacation today??! Well let’s get right to it!
Today’s Virtual Vacation will take you over to Frank Bay, which is just a short, five-minute walk from the ferry dock in Cruz Bay. Frank Bay is located beside Gallows Point and is also where Coconut Coast Studios is located. It’s a great spot to dip your feet in the water or take a nice little snorkel. It’s also a pretty amazing spot to watch sunset, especially during the winter months when the sun sets directly across the water.
Now without further ado, please enjoy a couple of minutes of Frank Bay…
4 thoughts on “Virtual Vacation: Frank Bay”
Jen! Thank you for sharing Frank Bay with us! We have many fond memories watching the sun go down here!
Thank you, Jenn! We love Frank Bay and our neighbors there, it is a very special place. We are looking forward to getting back to the island when the time is right. Enjoy your Mother’s Day!
Jen, you probably know this, but just in case you do not, Steve Simonsen has been doing wonderful sunsets live on facebook. I believe he does this every evening. For those of us locked out of the VI, its a great happy hour event!
Thank you so much for this beautiful video. We are so heartbroken that we had to cancel our trip to St. John this year. We will so terribly miss not being there!