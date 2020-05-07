Virtual Vacation: Frank Bay

Hello everyone, and happy Thursday! Who wants to take a Virtual Vacation today??! Well let’s get right to it!

Today’s Virtual Vacation will take you over to Frank Bay, which is just a short, five-minute walk from the ferry dock in Cruz Bay. Frank Bay is located beside Gallows Point and is also where Coconut Coast Studios is located. It’s a great spot to dip your feet in the water or take a nice little snorkel. It’s also a pretty amazing spot to watch sunset, especially during the winter months when the sun sets directly across the water.

Now without further ado, please enjoy a couple of minutes of Frank Bay…