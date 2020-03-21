USVI Governor: Tourists Cannot Visit for the Next 30 Days

Earlier today, we told you how we thought guests should stay home rather than visiting in the near future. We also stated how we wished the Virgin Islands government would do more to ensure the safety of all residents. Well tonight, I am please to share the following information with all of you.

Governor Bryan just released an update on YouTube. In it, he mentioned several key changes that will take place over the next few days. Most notably, the governor stated that no hotel, timeshare, Airbnb, etc. can accept guests over the next 30 days. The only exemption would be government or emergency personnel.

“If you are coming to the Virgin Islands, you will not have anywhere to stay for the next 30 days,” Governor Bryan stated.

This order does not apply to guests that are already in the Virgin Islands, he said.

Here are additional points made by the Governor:

The Governor urged everyone maintain social distance by staying at least six feet away from one another.

The Governor urged everyone to stay home as much as possible, It’s ok to go out for a walk or a drive, the Governor said, but “please refrain from congregating.”

All bars must close effective Monday.

Restaurants can remain open, but for take-out only. No in-house dining will be permitted.

Businesses can only allow 10 customers to enter at a time.

Taxi capacities will be cut in half.

The Government is monitoring the ferries and plans to meet with the operator on Monday. He will provide an update on this then.

Effective Wednesday, the Governor is issuing a stay at home order. This is not a curfew, he stressed. The Governor stated people can engage in services necessary to daily life.

You can see the entire update below:

