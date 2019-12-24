Here it is folks, our annual holiday tradition. I hope you enjoy it!

‘Twas the night before Christmas, in a place called Love City,

Everyone was happy, the kids were so giddy!

The park was lit up, so festive and bright,

Lights were strung everywhere, it’s such a delight!

So here on the island, we do things our way.

We don’t need reindeer & we don’t need a sleigh.

Our St. Nicholas, well, he comes on a ferry,

And when his foot hits the dock, he’s just so darn merry!

His boat is courtesy of the now-defunct Caneel Bay,

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if they reopened one day…

But speaking of closed spots, The Beach Bar’s coming back!

Soon come Painkillers, Bushwackers & snacks!

I’m not sure about you, but I love a good beach,

And here on St. John, we have so many within reach!

If turtles are your thing, head over to Maho,

There’s a tiki bar too, a nice little combo.

And speaking of bars, have you been to Lime Out?

It floats in the sea, a cool place to hang out.

But there’s more to this island than beaches and bars,

The residents here are truly the stars.

Whether you were born here or moved here, you matter a lot.

We all have our roles, which makes St. John a great spot.

But back to the holiday, that’s why we’re here today, right?

Because Santa himself will show up tonight!

Let’s head to the dock and check out the bay,

Oh my gosh, it looks like he’s headed our way!

More rapid than mongoose, his ferry, it’s coming!

The Pan Dragons are here, they just started drumming!

Santa looks to be ready, a conch shell in his hand,

He blew on it hard as he stepped on the sand.

Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now Prancer and Vixen!

On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donder and Blixen!

To the top of the island, high up on Bordeaux,

It’s a bit of a climb, at least there’s no snow!

Santa was dressed in flip flops, Corona in hand,

And looked so happy to’ve ditched the snow for the sand.

With a snorkel in tow and fins for his feet,

He waved to the Spice Cam, then walked down the street.

His eyes, how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry!

His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!

He picked up his koozie, and we grabbed a cold drink,

Played the dice game real fast and he gave me a wink.

He had a broad face and a cute little belly,

That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.

He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,

And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;

He then checked his phone and hopped off his stool,

Who would have thought this guy was so cool!

The fun had to end, it’s now time to work,

He paid his bar tab, and gave me a smirk.

He sprang to the dock, to his crew gave a whistle,

And away they all went, like the down of a thistle.

But I heard him exclaim, ere he cruised toward the Bight—

“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

***

