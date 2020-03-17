Today’s Video: Stepping Off the Ferry Dock

Yesterday, we asked if you would like us to continue News of St. John as usual while providing updates on how COVOD-19 is affecting the island. The answering was overwhelmingly yes, so here is today’s story…

Ok, so I know you all enjoy your daily dose of St. John, so why not start where the majority of your trips begin… at the ferry dock!

Yesterday, we drove into Cruz Bay (where we kept a safe distance from everyone we came in contact with) and took this little video for you. I hope you enjoy this one-minute escape.

If there is anything you would like to see or read about during this time, please let us know, and I will do my best to post about it. Have a great day everyone! Be well.