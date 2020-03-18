Today’s Video: Maho Bay March 18, 2020 by News of St. John Here is your daily St. John escape! This video was taken yesterday at Maho Bay…
11 thoughts on “Today’s Video: Maho Bay”
Thanks you! Keep em coming!
Love it.
Helps to keep ones perspective during these times.
Thanks Jen…Maho looks great—my daughter was married there in 2016 and it appears more beautiful than ever!!
Beautiful…thank you Jenn!!
Thanks Jen! I check “News of St. J” every morning! It always makes me smile to be able to connect with my favorite place in the world. I have been following you since the horrific Irma/Maria times. Just got back from 3 weeks in February and have trip planned for July if things settle down??? Thanks!
Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! As a nurse in an outpatient clinic, the days are more nerve wracking than ever…these videos are my saving grace!
Thank you for the escape! Can’t wait to (hopefully) visit in July!
Thanks Jenn! So nice to get my mind in the right place every day! We’ll be getting a house there in the next few years and will DEFINITELY get with you for a full-island tour soon! 🙂
Thanks! Maho is my favorite beach and I love the turtles!! I check your site everyday and love seeing the island we love visiting!!
When my mind searches for a visualization of tranquility, it unfailingly arrives at Maho (without that woman in the background yelling “Go to the right!”)
Thanks so much for these updates! We absolutely love St John and are supposed to travel there next week with a group of 10 from Michigan. We are just heartbroken as we have been planning this trip over a year, however the health of those on the island and the mainland need to take precedence.